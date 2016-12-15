Chuck Koplinski: 'Rogue One' a worthy addition to 'Star Wars' franchise

I have to admit, I was skeptical where "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" was concerned.

A prequel to the original film released in 1977, now referred to as "Chapter IV: A New Hope," this smacked of being nothing more than a pure cash grab. After all, viewers know going in how this is going to end, so why bother with an unnecessary backstory?

Well, put a big plate of crow in front me. Of the eight feature-length films in the "Star Wars" franchise, "Rogue One" proves to be one of the best, an action-packed, dark tale of resurrection and redemption that introduces a bevy of new characters that are so strongly written by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy and brought to life by an impressive cast that they're immediately on equal footing with favorites such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Chewbacca. Gorgeously rendered and built on a strong, sincere, emotional foundation, the film distances itself from last year's "The Force Awakens" by breaking new ground in the universe rather than retracing a familiar narrative.

More than anything, the film belongs to Felicity Jones, as she brings to life a fearsome warrior in Jyn Erso, a young woman trying to escape the shadow of her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), the architect of the Death Star. Having not seen him for more than a decade, she and others believe him to be dead.

However, a rogue pilot delivers a message he claims to be from Galen to rebel leader Saw Gerrera (Forrest Whitaker). In it, he reveals he has been working at cross purposes where the Empire is concerned and has designed a flaw in the massive weapon that leaves it open to destruction. However, an important part of the message is missing, and Jyn decides she must steal the original blueprints to the Death Star, conveniently located in an Imperial stronghold, so that this flaw may be found and exploited.

Obviously, she can't do this alone, and over the course of the film, she assembles a ragtag group of warriors, each eager for a chance to redeem themselves. Among them is haunted soldier Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his scene-stealing robot sidekick, K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk), blind Jedi Knight Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and his muscle, Baze Malbus (Wen Jiang), and pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). This motley crew and a group of mercenaries set out to steal the plans, despite overwhelming odds.

There's a grit to this film, both physically and thematically, that has been missing from most of the "Star Wars" features. These characters have been beaten by the oppressive nature of the Empire and are on the verge of giving up. This immediately garners our sympathy, as does their willingness to go into the breach one last time.

Each member of the group gets a moment in the spotlight, and you might be hard-pressed to name a favorite, they're all so appealing.

However, notice should be given to Tudyk's delivery of K-2SO's ironic line readings, as he dryly delivers the robot's dire news again and again, saying "whatever comes up in his circuits" to big laughs.

Those steeped in "Star Wars" lore will be well-pleased by Edwards and his writers' efforts to integrate as many elements from "A New Hope" as possible.

None of them feel forced, appearances of well-known villains developing organically from the story, as does a moment when two familiar droids pop up, as well as a brief cameo from a bad guy who ultimately ends up on the wrong end of Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber.

Most remarkably, Peter Cushing appears as Grand Moff Tarkin, brought back from the dead through the wizardry of digital animation, an eerie instance of life, art and death colliding to chilling effect.

Edwards does a masterful job of creating a sense of size and scope that has been missing from all previous entries. Long shots of ships traveling across massive planets, scenes cast against a wide swath of brutal terrain and moments of destruction that dwarf massive cities and their inhabitants give the movie an epic feel.

They also put into perspective the overwhelming odds the characters are facing and ultimately underscore the notion that the actions of a small group can have a decisive impact.

In the end, that's the message of "Rogue One," delivered in a marvelously and surprisingly entertaining manner.

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (★★★ 1/2 out of 4)

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Donnie Yen, Wen Jiang, Ben Mendelsohn, Mads Mikkelsen, Forrest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed, Alan Tudyk and James Earl Jones.

Directed by Gareth Edwards; produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur; screenplay by Tony Gilroy and Chris Weitz.

A Walt Disney Films release. 133 minutes. Rated PG-13 (extended sequences of sci-fi violence and action). At AMC Village Mall 6, Carmike 13, Onarga Theater and Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

Affleck, Williams devastating in "Manchester by the Sea" (★★★ 1/2 out of 4). There has been overwhelming critical support for Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea" since its debut at last spring's Sundance Film Festival.

Critics have been falling all over themselves to praise the movie and those involved in it. As the year draws to a close, every major film group or association has nominated or named it one of the best, if not THE best work of the year. While I am supposed to maintain a degree of objectivity in approaching every film I review, I, too, am susceptible to the hype just like everyone else.

So, "Manchester by the Sea" came to me with the onus of great expectations, some of which were met, while others went unsatisfied. Make no mistake, this is a fine, well-made movie that contains solid performances and perhaps the most moving moment I've witnessed in cinema this year. But as a whole, this ambitious work has its flaws, some of them glaring, preventing it from being the masterwork it's touted to be.

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is a quiet man who has resigned from life, having gone into hiding after suffering a great tragedy. Surviving as a maintenance man in an apartment building, he busies himself with the menial jobs he's tasked to do, is oblivious to his appeal to the opposite sex and finds himself in the occasional fight after a night of too much drinking.

However, a phone call one day forces him to come out of exile and return to his hometown of Manchester by the Sea. His older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) has finally succumbed to congenital heart failure, and Lee has been asked to come back to help put his affairs in order. Once home, he meets with the family lawyer and is told that he's now the legal guardian of his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges), a strong-willed teenager whose anger toward life reflects that of his uncle. Lee is resistant to the idea of being responsible for someone else, especially in a town where his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), lives and reminders of his past are numerous.

The bulk of the film concerns Lee and Patrick trying to adjust to each other and the sudden changes in their lives.

They each have opposing views on how to rectify this situation, and the tension that develops between them provides the movie with its dramatic core.

Each of these characters is in denial where their grief is concerned, and each is seeking his own way to avoid dealing with it.

Whereas Patrick is too young to realize that this approach is futile, Lee is reaching the end of his rope, having come to the conclusion that some moments of tragedy cannot be overcome or rationalized but that they become a part of who we are, the burden always present.

Affleck is very good here, conveying a great deal without saying much, his downturned glances and resistance to make eye contact powerful, subtle methods of expressing Lee's grief and the weight he carries. His efforts are the centerpiece around which everything revolves, and the actor is more than up to the task of being the sounding board the rest of the cast plays off.

On par with Affleck is Williams, who in only a few scenes brings her character fully to life. A scene in which Randi happens to run into Lee on the street, the carriage containing her child with another man between them, is a powerhouse moment as she struggles to express and confront the grief they share, while he fends off her efforts, staying stubbornly withdrawn. This is acting of the highest quality, both performers giving fully of themselves in service of the story.

While these two roles are well-rounded and true, that of Patrick rings false throughout. While denial may be his way of coping, the response this character has to his father's death is borderline callous. Far more concerned with juggling his two girlfriends, playing in his band and planning how to run the family fishing boat, Patrick comes off at times as nothing more than a plot point, an excuse to get Lee to return to his hometown.

Equally troubling is Lonergan's use of music, particularly during the key moment in which, via flashback, we witness the events that haunt Lee. The music is so obvious as to be a distraction and unnecessary as well, taking the viewer out of the scene that would have been just as powerful what with the fine work of the players on display.

Despite these missteps, the emotional core of Lonergan's script survives intact, forcing us to contemplate our own methods of coping with the unexpected. Lee knows full well he will never be whole again, yet instead of ending his own life, he endures.

Though some may see this as foolhardy, there's something noble in the way he lives on, remembering those who have gone before him by his presence.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.