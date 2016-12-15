Frank's Faves: Christmas-movie angels

Photo by: Liberty Films/RKO Radio Pictures Henry Travers as Clarence and James Stewart as George Bailey star in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946).

This week: "We lose our ability to see angels as we grow older, and that is a tragic loss." — Madeleine L'Engle

Perhaps you've heard the above quote before from the author of "A Wrinkle in Time." For the record, I'm a firm believer in her philosophy that young children can see what — or who — we cannot, having years ago witnessed (more than once) at least one granddaughter, and more recently, her own baby daughter, watch a seemingly empty ceiling corner with rapt delight and actually carry on animated, laugh-filled conversation with whatever (or whoever) she sees there.

It was a family "joke" back then, and remains so today, that the little person in question was "talking to angels." I put "joke" in quote marks because it was said only half in jest. The other half, at least for my part, was in jealousy. I wanna see them, too!

Or maybe I already have; I just didn't recognize them hovering nearby without a telltale pair of snow-white wings unfurled behind them. I used to joke that if I had a guardian angel, the poor guy had probably lost all his hair to stress and spent half his time in celestial traction from the hazards of keeping me from self-inflicted harm all these years. If that's the case, it's probably better for us both that he remain invisible.

Still, this time of year, angels seem not only possible, but actually popular — especially given their special appearances on the first Christmas. Even in this cynical age, magic and miracles remain as much a part of this holiday as fir trees and candy canes. After all, if we can keep the legend of a jolly old, gift-giving elf and his flying, reindeer-drawn sleigh alive for countless generations, what's so hard to believe about angels?

No doubt it's because they're just so darn hard for us grown-ups to see. Thank goodness, then, once again for movies, which have introduced us to a number of angelic characters over the years, from dapper James Mason as Mr. Jordan in 1978's "Heaven Can Wait" (or Claude Rains in the 1943 original "Here Comes Mr. Jordan") to spooky Christopher Walken in the "Prophecy" series or funny, funky John Travolta in "Michael" in the late '90s.

For purposes of this particular list, though, we're talking the cream of the angelic host here — Christmas angels — of which there have been many on TV, but not so many in films, yet still enough for me to single out as:

MY FIVE FAVORITE CHRISTMAS-MOVIE ANGELS

Clarence (Henry Travers) in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946): "Clarence Odbody, A-S-2," is how he identifies himself to James Stewart's George Bailey. "Angel, Second Class." But he's first on my list, not only for earning his wings in possibly the most beloved Christmas movie ever, but also for personifying what makes angels so heavenly. He's humble, less than perfect, even inept by celestial standards, yet both compassionate and powerful enough to conjure an alternate timeline in which Bailey was never born, all to teach him the simplest of lessons: "No man is a failure who has friends." Attaboy, Clarence!

Dudley (Cary Grant) in "The Bishop's Wife" (1947): Grant's Dudley is far droller and more debonair than Clarence, yet he, too, has a difficult task in fixing David Niven's marriage to Loretta Young while finding himself actually envying him.

Dudley (Denzel Washington) in "The Preacher's Wife" (1996): Washington is not nearly as suave as Grant, but give him a break. He has no less to tempt him than Whitney Houston in the title role.

Gabriel (Alexander Siddig) in "The Nativity Story" (2006): Siddig is better known to me from his vastly disparate TV roles as a genetically engineered doctor in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and a terrorist leader in the sixth season of "24." His role here is small (only three scenes), yet he makes a lasting impression as the soft-spoken, ethereal messenger who makes three key visits, the most memorable being to inform Mary (Keisha Castle-Hughes) of her special pregnancy and then vanish on the wings of an eagle.

Gideon (Harry Dean Stanton) in "One Magic Christmas" (1985): This is my least favorite among these films, yet Stanton in his oversized fedora and trenchcoat is the real miracle in this Disney flick.