Rich Warren: Underwhelmed by instruction manuals

My childhood Christmas gifts often failed my expectations.

After seeing hyped marvels on TV, the real product dimmed in comparison.

This remains an exasperating problem with consumer electronics.

The latest and greatest TV or smartphone will not necessarily improve your life or live up to assured glory.

After decades of observation and experimentation I realize that the products that come with the least extravagant and most rational promises provide the greatest satisfaction and happiness.

For example, Honda introduced the 2017 Accord Hybrid promising 46 mpg highway and 49 mpg urban.

Following a long wait for the car's arrival, the car utterly disappoints, delivering between 38-42 mpg.

Yet, the Toyota Prius, with which it shares our garage, promised a combined mileage of 50 mpg and achieves 50 mpg. The Prius drives far greater satisfaction.

Another aspect involves instructions.

The Honda arrived with a fairly brief hardcopy manual and a CD-ROM that duplicates the manual. The Toyota arrived with a manual the size of a paperback Thomas Pynchon novel.

Recently I bought an Envi wall-mounted room heater. It cost $130 and came with an impressive seven-page instruction manual and a kit for easy mounting.

The unit more than meets its advertising claims and thus surpasses expectations.

I also bought a ZTE Axon 7 smartphone recently discussed in this column.

While this complex and sophisticated phone works quite well, it came with a tiny little five-page booklet.

Going online revealed no official documentation on the ZTE website, but rather a bare-bones manual on a third-party website.

Considering the sophistication of contemporary electronics and automobiles the user should not need to conduct deep Internet research to take full advantage of the product.

About a month ago I errantly reported that the Chinese company LeEco faced possible bankruptcy.

Greg Belloni, LeEco's public relations representative, responded: "LeEco's expansion plans in the United States and other parts of the world are very much on track. You may have heard media reports that our Chairman, YT Jia wrote an internal notice asking employees to be fiscally responsible as the company moved into a new expansion phase, but LeEco has never 'announced' its near bankruptcy. As for Vizio, the company is still being operated as a separate company as the purchase is being finalized. We're on track to complete the transaction by the end of this year, but Vizio will remain a separate brand until the transaction."

My apologies.

As Mark Twain once said after seeing his obituary in the newspaper: "The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

In a recent column recommending local electronics retailers who could install elaborate audio/video systems, I failed to include a longtime member of the community, Picture Perfect Technologies, 2909 W. Springfield, C.

Although the business changed hands from its founder, it continues custom integration of quality components.

Here's a reader question, and it applies to all cellphone carriers, not just Verizon: "As a follow-up to your article on cutting the cord, can you tell me if the Verizon 4G LTE system will support a TV streaming system such as Roku or Amazon's fire products?"

A 4G LTE system when using the necessary modem/adapters can support high-quality video streaming and probably work in conjunction with a streaming stick.

You could actually use the high-quality smartphone itself to relay video to your TV using WiFi. However, all of the cell carriers place a hard limit on the amount of data you can transfer per month.

Video streaming requires a lot of data. Once you've used your allotment the price skyrockets and/or the bandwidth is reduced.

If you live in an area without other internet providers then cellular would work, but at great expense.

Speaking of providers, residents of Champaign-Urbana should consider themselves blessed. Three, and in some areas four, broadband internet providers serve the community. That's more than in many major cities.

