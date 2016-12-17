Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, December 17, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Updated: winter weather advisory, wind chill advisory issued

Who lives here? Dec. 17, 2016
| Subscribe

More A & E

Who lives here? Dec. 17, 2016

Sat, 12/17/2016 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
WLH 121716 this week.jpg
Photo by: Warner Bros.
Who lives here?
  • Image
    WLH 121716 last week answer.jpg
  • Image
    WLH 121716 last week characters.jpg

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screen shot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides in the featured home to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER ...

Donna Price Pumphrey of Champaign correctly guessed the home of Louis (Brad Pitt) and Lestat (Tom Cruise) in 1994's "Interview with the Vampire."

Topics (2):Film, Television

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments