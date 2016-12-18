Ask 'Mimi,' Dec. 18, 2016

Is Molly Netter (right) up for a Grammy, too?

Yes, as a member of the New York-based Clarion Choir, which received a Grammy nod for its album "Steinberg: Passion Week," conducted by Steven Fox. A soprano and Urbana High alum, Netter is a featured soloist on the recording.

Maximilian Steinberg wrote "Passion Week" in 1920s Russia. The choral masterpiece was based almost entirely on early Russian chant melodies and was just recently rediscovered, after having been hidden away for 80 some years. The Clarion Choir gave it its East Coast debut in 2014 and this past fall toured the piece in Russia.

"It was a meaningful cultural exchange with Russia during these trying times, and our Moscow performance aired on national television in Russia and our entire trip was filmed and documented," Netter said via email. "We also performed it at the United Nations in New York City the day before flying to St. Petersburg. I am very humbled and honored to have been invited to be a part of this special project and recording — it has proven to be a life-changing experience."

What happened to Emily Bear (below), the pianist who played with the C-U Symphony in 2009 when she was 7 years old?

Now 15, she's performed at many of the world's most prestigious venues, including the White House, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center; has received numerous awards; composed music for film and television; appeared six times on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"; garnered 30 million views on YouTube; and has been mentored by the legendary Quincy Jones, who produced her first CD, "Diversity."

Bear, who lives in Rockford, recently released her trio's CD "Into the Blue," dedicated to Jones and featuring five of her original compositions.

How is the Virginia Theatre doing when it comes to ticket sales?

Pretty good. Theater director Steven Bentz gave me "fun facts" the other day: The number of ticketed patrons so far this year is 54,170, up from 42,128 in 2015.

"Touring shows like Nick Offerman, Million Dollar Quartet and Chicago were a big part of that 28 percent increase," he told me. "But just as important was the addition of more family shows to the Virginia lineup like our partnership with the two Champaign high school drama programs this fall and last winter, CUTC's return to the Virginia with "Oklahoma!" in August, along with events like "Holiday in Whoville," which drew 1,200 folks this past Saturday."

The Central and Centennial drama programs' "Beauty and the Beast" in November sold 6,000 tickets.

