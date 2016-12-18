Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Jams from the 1970s

Surreal Deal calls its gig at 8:30 tonight at the Rose Bowl in Urbana a pre-Christmas Christmas party. Don't know whether the cover band will perform holiday tunes, but they will play '70s jam-band music by the Allman Brothers, the Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Freddie King, Steely Dan, Jackson Browne, Neil Young, Stevie Wonder and other acts. My friends love dancing to Surreal Deal, made up of some of the best musicians around: Jeff Kerr, guitar and vocals; Billy Galt, bass and vocals; Jesse Brown, keyboard; and Josh Quirk, drums and vocals.

'Muppet Christmas Carol'

Get your Christmas spirit on at 11:30 a.m. today at the Art Theater Co-op, which will screen "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992). The Art argues that the movie "represents arguably the most magical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday morality tale." "Will kids like the movie?" Roger Ebert wrote in his review. "The kids around me in the theater seemed to, although more for the Muppets than for the cautionary tale of Scrooge. Starring Michael Caine, who gives a performance so good you wonder if he realizes he's surrounded by puppets."

Meadowbrook night hike

Celebrate the winter solstice by going on the Winter Solstice Night Hike from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Meadowbrook Park. Led by Savannah Donovan, environmental public program coordinator, hikers will listen for wildlife, including barred and great horned owls, observe the night sky and enjoy the sculptures. This is the park's second Winter Solstice Night Hike. Pre-registration is required by calling 384-4062 or going to the park district website. Donovan asks hikers to arrive promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Race Street parking lot. There is a fee.