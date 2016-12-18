Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Spreading holiday cheer

One evening last weekend, I heard laughter and chattering outside my home — and then a group singing Christmas carols in the bitter cold. It was the first time I've had carolers at my home since I moved in in 1998. I was amazed to find they were part of the UI Chamber Singers and that Andrew Megill, the UI director of choral activities, was leading them. They sang several Christmas songs while I videotaped them, and then, when I told them it was my next-door neighbor's birthday, they sang "Happy Birthday" to her, plus more carols. We were delighted.

Prairie Glass House events

Last weekend, I escaped the winter doldrums at Acoustic Christmas at Mary Kalantzis' and Bill Cope's Prairie Glass House in a remnant of the Big Grove forest in rural Champaign, north of Urbana. Kurt Bielema, the Bashful Youngens and Rebecca Rego and the Trainmen performed inside the striking house with 94 glass doors while a soft snow fell outside. All the music was great; my friends also remarked on Rego's strong stage presence. Lumen Events, with help from Imbibe Urbana, hosted the party; they told me they plan a monthly event at the glass house. Nice!

Update on sculptures

The Public Art League has a reason for its Installation Celebration each December at Biaggi's. At this year's Tuesday evening, League President David Wilcoxen told us 11 sculptures have been installed in the area so far this year; another will be placed soon, but indoors. That would make 69 public sculptures the league of citizen volunteers has brought here since forming seven years ago. Wilcoxen said they have changed the look and feel of the community. "You're literally transforming the downtown," he told sponsors and other Public Art League friends.