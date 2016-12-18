Richard J. Leskosky: Best-Christmas-movie lists varied, curious

After my previous column about the movies in The News-Gazette's Best Christmas Movies Ever miniseries, I spent some time looking through other lists of top Christmas movies and unearthed some curious phenomena.

You can find best-Christmas-film lists on the internet consisting of anywhere from five to 100 titles, posted by everyone from casual bloggers to recognized critics and show-business professionals. I'm not arguing for any particular rankings myself; I'm just surprised at some of the films I found on more than one list.

On several, I found titles that I would not have classified right off the top of my head as Christmas films, mainly because their main thrust is so dark and/or violent as to overshadow any holiday sentiment or connection, even though they may have at least some scenes set at Christmastime.

Richard Donner's "Lethal Weapon" (1987) may qualify as a Christmas movie because it ends with a Christmas dinner, but getting there, it's fairly grim. Despite its healthy helping of humor, it also dishes out grief, despair, kidnapping, suicide, prostitution and murder.

Tim Burton's "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and "Batman Returns" (1992) similarly display yuletide scenes, which do little to mitigate the downbeat Frankenstein/Pinocchio plot of the former or the child abandonment, kidnapping and murder motifs of the latter. But they do form something of a triptych with Burton's genuine Christmas movie, the 1993 animated "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which also appears on many lists. So Burton, oddly enough, probably becomes the director with the greatest number of titles appearing regularly on such lists.

Of course, one of the top action films of the last century was also a Christmas film — John McTiernan's 1987 "Die Hard" with Bruce Willis as a wisecracking, indefatigable New York police detective rescuing his wife and her co-workers from a Christmas party in a Los Angeles high-rise hijacked by a gang of thieves posing as terrorists. It appears on many lists and actually winds up in the No. 1 or 2 slot on a couple. Renny Harlin's 1990 "Die Hard 2," also set at Christmastime but in an airport, didn't make it onto on any of the lists I checked, though.

Even outright horror films turned up on some lists — "Black Christmas" (Bob Clark, 1974) and "Silent Night, Deadly Night" (Charles E. Sellier Jr., 1984), both films about deranged killers slashing and hacking their way through the holidays.

A bigger surprise on several lists, though, was Stanley Kubrick's last film, "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999). Sure, it's set at Christmastime, and Kubrick is one of the cinema's greatest directors, but the film's lurid sexuality and jaundiced world view are not really what you want to sit down to watch with the kids and the grandparents on Christmas Eve.

The annual "Doctor Who" Christmas specials, where planets, galaxies or even the whole universe face almost certain doom, are frankly more cheery than some of these films.

What's also a bit surprising is what's missing from the movies on these lists — namely, any mention of Jesus Christ, the person the feast day celebrates, other than in the occasional Christmas carol such as "Silent Night" or "Come, All Ye Faithful." Otherwise, Christmas comes off generally in these films as Thanksgiving but with singing, colored lights, a tree and presents. The absence of Christ references is understandable in Santa-oriented films such as "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947) and probably all for the better in the productions in the preceding paragraphs. But even in films that take a spiritual turn, Jesus winds up elided.

All the various adaptations of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol" feature ghosts and a spiritual sea change for miser Ebenezer Scrooge — from the classic 1951 faithful British adaptation starring Alastair Sim to "Scrooged" (1988) with Bill Murray to "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992). But it's a decidedly secular spiritual rebirth as, indeed, it is in Dickens. All those versions — and others — regularly turn up on Best Christmas Movie lists, by the way, which may well make it the most popular Christmas narrative in terms of the sheer number of entries despite the fact that "Miracle on 34th Street" and "It's a Wonderful Life" show up on almost everyone's list and generally at higher ranks.

Moving on to even more spiritually oriented stories, you find angels performing miracles in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) and "The Bishop's Wife" (1947), as well as George Bailey praying out loud in the former, but still no mention of Jesus.

In fact, even when someone actually gets down to telling the story of the first Christmas — the birth of Christ — the film will usually sidestep any mention of the central figure.

In "The Man Who Came to Dinner" (1942), for example, when the curmudgeonly critic and radio personality played by Monty Woolley begins his special holiday broadcast, he announces that he's going to recount that first Christmas story, and then the film simply cuts to the next morning. And when the bishop in "The Bishop's Wife" delivers a Christmas sermon that helps resolve some plot issues, he couches the Nativity story completely in metaphor. (And there's no obvious manger scene in his church or under the Christmas tree in his home.)

Of course, everyone knows the real Christmas story, but the avoidance of mentioning Jesus in these films is nonetheless curious. It's almost as though religious content is OK in these movies as long as it doesn't get too specific. There's likely a dissertation topic in there somewhere.

In any case, I did find one very specific title dealing with the first Christmas showing up on a few lists — "The Nativity Story" (2006), directed by Catherine Hardwicke. It was the first cinematic production ever to premiere at the Vatican and did win some minor awards (including the MovieGuide Grace Award for Oscar Isaac, who plays Joseph here — and Poe Daemeron in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"). Hardwicke went on to direct "Twilight" (2008) and "Red Riding Hood" (2011), so "The Nativity Story" stands out as an exception in her body of work as well as in the lists of Christmas movies I've pored over. But there's a difference between being an exception and being exceptional.

On the British Christian news site "Christian Today," writer Martin Saunders almost grudgingly accords "The Nativity Story" 10th place in his list of "The 10 greatest Christmas films of all time" because, he says, "it's the only notable movie that makes a decent attempt at telling the real Christmas story in full." But he also admits that "the film is just a bit ... boring."

Note: Just to be clear, this column is not so much about Christmas movies themselves but about the quirks of "Best" lists compiled from the great number of such films. Many, many lists consist of all the readily recognizable Christmas movies, only assigning them different ranks and offering no surprises. And I'm sure that you can find many religiously themed Christmas films that do actually reference Jesus directly. It's just that they did not find their way onto any of the many lists I checked through.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.