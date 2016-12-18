That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

MUSIC SCENE

BACH Christmas performance

The Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana (BACH) will give its German Baroque Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 505 W. Clark St., C.

The concert will once again feature the Madrigal Singers of University High School, directed by Rick Murphy; the chorus and orchestra of the Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana; and audience participation in singing holiday favorites.

Directed by Chester Alwes, BACH will perform nine selections from J.S. Bach's "Christmas Oratorio." Three of its major choruses, featuring chorus and full orchestra with trumpets and timpani, will be followed by three arias sung by counter-tenor Geoffrey Williams, tenor Thom R. Baker and soprano Katherine Buzard and three settings of Christmas hymns.

The second half of the program will feature eight arrangements of Christmas favorites by Alwes, four of them with audience participation.

Three more selections by the Uni High Madrigals will add more diversity to the program.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and available at the door. Ten percent of the door proceeds will be donated to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

ARTS SCENE

Shares available in art program

Shares in the third season of 40 North 88 West Community Supported Art are available for purchase. Each share is $300.

Similar to community-supported agriculture, community-supported art allows people to buy work by artists, in this case nine artists. Each produces a piece, usually on the smaller side, for the program.

The following artists will each receive a stipend to create 25 "shares" for the program: Ann B. Coddington, EKAH, Daniel Hadley, Kelly Hieronymous, Megan Hinds, Tedra Ashley-Wannemuehler, Gary Beaumont, Sarah Gillespie and Jill Miller. For information about them, visit 40north.org/programs/community-supported-art/csa-2017-artists.

The nine artists will create limited-edition, unique-to-CSA artworks. Shareholders will receive nine pieces, one from each artist, during exclusive pick-up events in 2017.

To buy a share, contact Kelly White at kwhite@40north.org or 351-9841 or visit 40north.org/programs/community-supported-art.

The goals of the community-supported art program are to support and compensate local artists while helping grow a community of local-arts supporters. The CSA shareholders benefit by owning multiple works of art from local artists and by developing relationships with the artists and art community, discovering new artists, exploring disciplines and supporting artists' careers.

Meet artists at Alley Gallery

The Alley Gallery will have from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday a closing reception for the exhibition "Danville Clay."

The event will give art lovers a chance to meet the artists who made the works that are on display through December: Louis Ballard, Ed Drake, Michaela Gomez, Maurice Miller, Caleb Mullins and LeeLee Rose.

Also on exhibit are new and older photographs by Danville photographer David Nolan, who also curates the Alley Gallery shows.

All the artwork, ceramics and photographs are for sale. The gallery, in the back room of Crose Insurance Agency, 113 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. For information, call Nolan at 497-2286.