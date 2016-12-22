Chuck Koplinski: Stars stand out in powerful 'Fences'

Photo by: David Lee/Paramount Pictures/AP Jovan Adepo, left, and Denzel Washington, who also directed, are shown in a scene from 'Fences.'

Bringing August Wilson's Pulitizer Prize-winning play "Fences" to the big screen has been a passion project for Denzel Washington for some time, and his enthusiasm for the material is evident on screen.

The central role, that of the bitter Troy Maxson, is one that's right in the actor's wheelhouse, so much so that he won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2010 Broadway revival.

So it comes as no surprise that Washington gives a titanic performance here, as does his co-star and fellow Tony winner Viola Davis. What is refreshing is the actor's prowess as director, as he's able to effectively compress this material to a far more manageable length, compounding its dramatic heft in the process.

Set in Pittsburgh during the late 1950s, Troy Maxson is a man suffused by anger, latching on to any slight, real or perceived, to proclaim how the chips have been always stacked against him. While he tells anyone who listens that he's a responsible man who dutifully takes care of his family, his presence is like a cancer, slowing eating away at his relationship with his faithful wife Rose (Davis) and teenage son Cory (Corvan Adepo). He is the personification of wasted potential, blaming others for his lack of success and, in turn, preventing those around him from realizing their own dreams.

His latest complaint is that at his workplace, picking up garbage for the city, only white employees are allowed to drive the trucks while all African-American workers are forced to ride on the back, picking up cans and dumping trash. His questioning of this rule has gotten him a meeting with one of the bosses downtown and may lead to his losing his job. While the erosion of this family has been progressing for a long time, events come to a head as Troy's behavior becomes more erratic, as guilt over his treatment of his addled brother Gabriel (Mykelti Williamson) and resentment toward his lot in life begin to consume him.

Washington breaks your heart as he gives us a proud, strong man who allows resentment of slights from yesterday to blind him from the blessings he has. The actor's presence makes the character all the more tragic as his strong bearing and sense of assuredness make his acts of negligence all the more poignant.

Davis is equally effective, maintaining an air of strength that momentarily crumbles in the face of Troy's callousness. The actress' bearing never suggests weariness, though her eyes do at times, and while she eventually stumbles in the face of her husband's behavior, she rights herself and takes control of the family. Displaying a sense of subtle power comes naturally to the actress, and she has never been better than she is here, patient, steely, determined, one of the few actresses with the gravitas to go toe-to-toe with Washington.

Washington keeps the story moving at a brisk pace as he has his cast deliver their dialogue at a rapid machine-gun pace, demanding and keeping the viewer's attention from the very start. He effectively underscores Troy's plight visually throughout, using predominantly medium and tight shots in a confined area to emphasize how fenced in he truly is.

The tragedy of "Fences" transcends race and time as it speaks to the corrosive nature of neglect and the self-destructive behavior it spawns. While Troy is powerless to defeat his own demons and does considerable damage to those close to him in the process, Wilson allows us a modicum of hope, showing through Rose that those who care for the misbegotten don't have to be brought low by them. Their strength endures despite being buffeted by the injustices of life.

'Fences' (★★★★ out of 4)

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson, Jovan Adepo, Stephen Henderson, Russell Hornsby and Saniyya Sidney.

Directed by Denzel Washington; screenplay by Todd Black, Scott Rudin and Washington; screenplay by August Wilson, based on his play.

A Paramount Pictures release. 138 minutes. Rated PG-13 (thematic elements, language and some suggestive references.) At Carmike 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.

Comic cast wasted in "Why Him?" (★★ out of 4)

John Hamburg's "Why Him?" deals with a young man who goes out of his way to make people like him.

Keep in mind he's not after "like," but "really, really like" on the Sally Field level, complete and total acceptance that knows no bounds. Problem is, our hero invariably ends up shooting himself in the foot, trying too hard and driving potential admirers away in the process.

"Why Him?" is a lot like its protagonist in that Hamburg and co-writer Ian Helfer pull out all the stops, pelting the audience with one crude gag after another, in an effort to gain their approval. To their credit, they get off to a good start, but as their attempts to generate laughs become more desperate, the level of bad taste rising all the while, they squander that good first impression, leaving the audience with a bad taste that no amount of goodwill can wash away.

Ned Fleming (Bryan Cranston) is the epitome of Middle America, a hardworking, self-made man who adheres to a work ethic and way of doing business that has gone the way of the dinosaur. Yet, he's proud of the printing business he has built from the ground up, as well as his beautiful wife Barb (Megan Mullally) and his son Scotty (Griffin Gluck).

However, the apple of his eye is his daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch), who is about to graduate from college and embark on what's sure to be a successful career. Problem is she's fallen for Laird Mayhew (James Franco), an eccentric billionaire who has made his fortune in the video game industry. Stephanie hopes her family will take to Laird as she has and has them fly from their Michigan home to California at Christmas to see if this is a fit.

Needless to say, Laird's lack of filter, boundless enthusiasm and disturbing need to please put the Flemings off from the start. This is the sort of role Franco excels at, and the actor is never less than amusing throughout, unwittingly offending his guests again and again, though he's a complete innocent at heart. As his character increases his efforts to win over the Flemings, the jokes devolve to a raunchy level that becomes off-putting. Aberrant sexual acts are used again and again as comic fodder, all of which fall flat, none of them generating laughs but rather a response closer to "Ew!"

Hamburg has no sense of pace either. Numerous gags run too long, leading to some excruciatingly awkward moments for members of the cast. A sequence involving Cranston, a malfunctioning Smart Toilet and the efforts of Laird's man Friday Gustav (Michael-Keegan Key) to reprogram it while Ned is stuck on the pot goes on and on to the point of tedium, while Mullally embarrasses herself during a scene in which Barb, higher than a kite, tries to seduce her husband, who'll have nothing to do with her. The fact that there are at least two too many of Laird's frantic attempts for approval certainly doesn't help matters.

Not since Seth Rogen's "Observe and Report" has a film gone so far out of its way to alienate its audience. Put it this way — by the end, even the sight of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in full Kiss regalia playing Christmas carols with a ukulele and triangle couldn't get me to laugh.

By that point, I simply wanted to get as far away from "Why Him?" as possible.

