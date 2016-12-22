Entertainment listings, Dec. 22-29, 2016

SPECIAL EVENTS

This weekend

CANDLESTICK LANE HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY

What: The 53rd annual Urbana Christmas tradition of the neighbors living on Grant Place decorating their homes for Christmas as a group. Drive cautiously and turn off headlights.

When: Every evening from 5 to 10 p.m. through New Year's Day.

Where: Grant Place, Urbana. Grant runs between Fairlawn and Eastern drives.

Cost: Free.

HOOPESTON'S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

What: View the displays of lights.

When: Light displays from 5 to 8 p.m. every evening until Jan. 2.

Where: McFerren Park, Hoopeston.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 283-5833.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BUNKER HILL

What: The historic buildings will be lighted for the public to enjoy.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. every day through Dec. 31.

Where: Bunker Hill Historic Area, Kennekuk County Park, 22296-A Henning Road, Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 442-1691.

HOLIDAY WONDERLAND

What: Roberta Morris and American Cancer Society present the biggest Christmas village display in the Midwest. Snow Village design by Roberta "Bert" Morris. Over 500 Department 56 lighted houses and accessories viewed for free. There will be an interactive village for children. All donations go to the American Cancer Society. Refreshments and baked goods proceeds aid Prairie Dragon Paddlers.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

Where: Lincoln Square Mall, 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana.

Cost: Donations accepted; refreshments for sale.

More info: Call 979-1504, facebook.com/events/1523692764314694/ or email jill@champaignrelay.org.

Next week

TRAIN OPEN HOUSE

What: Trains will be up and running at the home of Dewain and Marilyn Moore in December.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 25, 31 and Jan. 1.

Where: 36078 N. 880 E Road, Rossville.

Cost: Free.

More info:Call 497-5024, 497-5026 or email mmstation42@gmail.com.

Future highlights

NOON YEAR'S EVE

What: Are you afraid you won't last until midnight to welcome the new year? Then count down to noon and ring in the new year with stories, food and fun. For families.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, Lewis Auditorium, ground floor, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4069 or urbanafreelibrary.org/.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 WORLD TOUR

What: The Harlem Globetrotters are known worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for 90 years.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 2.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $31.50-$101.

More info: harlemglobetrotters.com or statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS

What: Free carousel rides and Balloons by Pookie. Entertainment/performances near the fountain.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 (first Friday of each month).

Where: Food court at Market Place Mall, Champaign.

More info: Call 356-2700.

ILLINI FARM TOY SHOW AND AUCTION

What: Champaign and Vermilion Young Ag Leaders are hosting the 13th annual show. Lots of farm toy vendors and collectible items with featured items available at a live consignment auction at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7. The Farm Bureau Learning Barn will be available for hands-on agricultural playtime. Kids' scavenger hunts will be available again with small prizes for completed hunts.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 6; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7.

Where: Wyndham Garden Hotel, 1001 W. Kilarney St., U.

Cost: Adults $3, kids (6-12) $2, under 6 free.

More info: facebook.com/events/1819361518318937/ or call 970-420-4765.

PREVIEW SCREENING OF 'VICTORIA'

What: The Champaign Public Library and WILL-TV present a preview screening of the first hour of "Victoria," the new PBS series that tells the story of England's Queen Victoria, the 19th-century monarch who gave her name to an era.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

More info: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/masterpiece/programs/features/news/victoria-air-masterpiece-pbs/ or champaign.org.

MLK CAMPUS CELEBRATION

What: A commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

Where: Lobby, Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-6280.

FILMS

This weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 22.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

Next week

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: A 2016 American fantasy adventure film about a dragon. Rated PG. Free popcorn.

When: 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Dec. 28.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Dec. 29.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

Future highlights

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF COPPOLA AND COPPOLA

What: "The Virgin Suicides" (1999). Rated R. 97 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

What: The movie will be a thriller starring Katherine Hepburn, Robert Taylor and Robert Mitchum. Call to reserve a seat.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 4.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF COPPOLA AND COPPOLA

What: "Apocalypse Now " (1979). Rated R. 153 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REWIND 92.5 FILM SERIES

What: A 2017 rewind movie, "Top Gun" (1986). Rated R. 110 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MONDAY MATINEE

What: Movie shown. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF COPPOLA AND COPPOLA

What: "Lost In Translation" (2003). Rated R. 101 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 19.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "Dracula" (1931). Rated PG. 75 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 21.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6. Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF COPPOLA AND COPPOLA

What: "The Godfather" (1972). Rated R. 175 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

DIY KIDS: DRIVE-IN MOVIE PARTY

What: To re-create the drive-in experience, come make your own car out of a cardboard box and then sit back to view some favorite car stories on the big screen. Bring your own box or use one of the library's. All materials supplied.

When: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Feb. 4.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030

SUNDAY MATINEE

What: Weeklong celebration of "Lincoln at the Library" kicks off with a viewing of Steven Spielberg's 2012 film about America's 16th president. The biopic won two Academy Awards, including best actor for Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role. For adults.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org

MUSIC

This weekend

'THE LIGHT OF CHRISTMAS'

What: The 41st annual Iroquois County Cantata will be the first under new co-directors Jessica Fehland, Erik Parmenter and Denise Kosik.

When: 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 22; 7 p.m. Dec. 23.

Where: First Christian Church, 546 N. Sixth St., Watseka.

Cost: No admission charge, but a freewill offering will be donated to The Arc of Iroquois County and ABRA of Sheldon.

More info: Reservations required by calling 815-408-0711.

Next week

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: New Year's celebration with the Bement Country Opry Band.

When: Potluck dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets, $10. Dinner is free.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

CU AT THE VIRGINIA

What: The Chorale presents its 26th annual New Year's Eve concert. Enjoy an evening of holiday music, the traditional singalong to the Virginia's Wurlitzer pipe organ, special guest performers and more. Revenue from the evening supports The Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship Program.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $26-$28; additional $2 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future Highlights

PRAIRIE BREEZES PRESENTS SUN-YOUNG SHIN AND BENJAMIN HAYED

What: Young audiences are invited to a lively introduction to baroque music, accented with baroque violin and viola da gamba. For families.

When: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Jan. 7.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4069.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

CONCERT ARTISTS GUILD WINNER: DANIEL HSU, PIANO

What: The 18-year-old is a fast-rising pianist who was named the first-prize winner at the 2015 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition and a 2016 Gilmore Young Artist.

When: 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$51.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

INON BARNATAN, PIANO, ANTHONY MCGILL, CLARINET, AND ALISA WEILERSTEIN, CELLO

What: These three musicians present works by Beethoven, Brahms and Joseph Hallman.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$33.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER

What: The 14-time Grammy Award winner is dedicated to playing music that is both fed by the soul and felt by the heart.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $29.50-$69.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "British Bounty." Musical treasures from the British Isles featuring William Moersch, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: BEN BEDFORD

What: Springfield artist Ben Bedford refers to his style as "American portrait songwriting," drawing upon history for inspiration and presenting songs with a strong sense of time and place. For all ages.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: KITTENS INCORPORATED

What: Enjoy a taste of summer in the heart of winter with the breezy pop sounds of Champaign's Kittens Incorporated, featuring local musicians Bryan and Jolee Phelps. The duo will play selections from their 2016 album, "Like a Bubble," as well as other favorites. All ages.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: JASMINE FIELD ORCHESTRA

What: Jasmine Field Orchestra is a student organization from the University of Illinois featuring Chinese undergraduates and graduates from various majors who are interested in cooperative music performance. The ensemble consists of two sections, Chinese instruments and Western instruments, and works on arranging pieces that incorporate a variety of musical elements, including Chinese folk music and pop music.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: WE THE ANIMALS

What: Local group "We the Animals" features musicians from bands like Take Care, Barrowe and The Annas, showcasing the vocals of Kayla Brown.

When: 2 p.m. March 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info:champaign.org.

DANCING

Next week

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third.New Year's dance with the band Broken Prairie on Dec. 31.

When: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31.

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; Dec. 31, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

New Year's Eve Dance

What: Ballroom dance. Eat, drink and dance your way into the new year. Reservations required.

When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: $60 per person.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Jan. 6.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third and Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday starting Jan. 7 except on County Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

30TH ANNUAL CHAMBANA JAN JAM

What: A special weekend of music and dance presented by the Urbana Country Dancers, featuring music by Turnip the Beet and Big Bluestem. Callers Maggie Jo Saylo, Anne Huber, Scott Meyer and Jonathan Sivier.

When: Jan. 13 and 14.

Where: Most events at Illini Student Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Workshops $5; full weekend in advance by Dec. 19 $40-$45, at the door $45-$55; Friday and Saturday evening dance, $15-$25; all day Saturday, $25-$35; Saturday afternoon dance, $5-$10; under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

PERFORMING ARTS

Next week

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

NEW YEAR'S EVE STAND-UP COMEDY

What: Comedy show presented by Champaign-Urbana Comedy.

When: Comedy show featuring professional comedians from Chicago, Peoria, Iowa and C-U from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Dancing and DJs in separate rooms after the show until closing after midnight.

Where: Soma, 320 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: $20 tickets include show, complimentary champagne.

More info: http://www.cucomedy.com or facebook.com/champaignurbanacomedy; email jesse@cucomedy.com for tickets.

Future highlights

STORIES TO WARM YOUR HEART

What: A family storytelling concert by resident storyteller Kim Sheahan.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7.

Where: Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info:spurlock.illinois.edu, email ksheahan@illinois.edu or call 244-3355.

RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET THEATER: CARMEN/ROMEO AND JULIET

What: Helmed by Elena Radchenko, this season's gems portray Carmen's spirited trials and Romeo and Juliet's star-crossed affair. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$45.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET THEATER: GISELLE

What: Helmed by Elena Radchenko, this gem presents Giselle's haunting tale. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$45.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

RUSSIAN NATIONAL BALLET THEATER: THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

What: Helmed by Elena Radchenko, this gem shows Princess Aurora's true love awakening. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$45.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP AND MUSIC ENSEMBLE

What: This season's program includes the solo dance "Serenade"; the ensemble work "Dancing Honeymoon" (complete with a pop-style 1920s and '30s soundtrack); and two new pieces, "A Forest" and "Pure Dance Items."

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$43.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'DOLLAR-A-DAY BOYS'

What: Bill Jamerson will present a fun, nostalgic look at the 1930s federal works program that gave employment to 3.5 million men, many from central Illinois. "Dollar-a-Day Boys" is his musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps. Heartfelt stories, hilarious tales, foot-tapping music and a short video. For adults.

When: 6:30 p.m. March 15.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

THEATER

Future highlights

'HAND TO GOD'

What: The Celebration Company.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 19-22, 25-29, Feb. 1-4.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940'

What: Red Mask Players' winter play of its 80th season. A comedy by John Bishop, directed by Mike Young.

When:8 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'SHIRLEY VALENTINE'

What: Comedy presented by Charleston Community Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4.

Where: Tarble Arts Center, Eastern Illinois University campus, 2010 S. Ninth St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$10.

More info: charlestoncommunitytheatre.com, call 345-9661 or 877-842-3267.

OUTDOORS / NATURE

This weekend

REINDEER EXPERIENCE TOUR

What: See real-life Alaskan reindeer. Reindeer tour tickets will not be sold after 4:30 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-28. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 28.

Where: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch and Christmas Tree Farm, 1356 County Road 2900 N, Rantoul.

Cost: No gate admission. Tour tickets, $4.

More info: ReindeerRanch.com or call 893-3407.

Next week

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, December through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

WINTER PLAY DAY

What: For kids in grades 1-5. Most of this program is outdoors. Hike and explore the wonders of the natural winter world. Look for winter wildlife, roam the woods and join in fun, nature-themed games and activities. Then warm up inside with a cup of hot chocolate. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5 per child.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email sclementz@ccfpd.org.

WINTER PLAY DAY

What: For kids in grades 1-5. Most of this program is outdoors. Hike and explore the wonders of the natural winter world. Look for winter wildlife, roam the woods and join in fun, nature-themed games and activities. Then warm up inside with a cup of hot chocolate. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30.

Where: Elks Lake Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $5 per child.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email sclementz@ccfpd.org.

UI MUSEUMS

Krannert Art Museum

What: Art exhibitions: "Borderland Collective: Northern Triangle," a traveling exhibition organized by Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio, Texas; and "School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition."

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Through Dec. 22. Closed Sundays and Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction."

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays. Through April 2, 2017.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360. For tours, email Kim Sheahan at ksheahan@illinois.edu for reservation.

OTHER MUSEUMS

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What:"Artisan Works by Paris Artists." Featured media: wood, glass, doll making.

When:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Through Dec. 30.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

C.H. MOORE HOMESTEAD AND DEWITT COUNTY MUSEUM

What: During the holiday season, the museum is decorated in full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles, and filled with music.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; through end of December. Candlelight tours, and gift shop is open, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 16-30.

Cost: Admission $1-$3, children under 12 free.

Where: 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org or call 935-6066.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What: Artifacts covering a variety of interests including military, medical, toys, historical clothing, housewares, organizations and clubs, art, schools, railroads, businesses and trades, farming and agriculture, radio, quilting and crafts.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Cost:Free admission; donations welcome.

Where:700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What:A photo exhibit featuring pictures from the annual Paxton Community Sale held downtown from 1960 to 2001. A related exhibit features historic photos of stores on Paxton's Market Street, some dating from as early as 1916.

When: Winter hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, December through March. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info:Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, https://sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: "The Worth of Water."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Closed Dec. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 31.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612, email kriopelle@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What:"James Beauchamp and the Harmonic Tone Generator."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Dec. 31, 2017. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan. The museum features a special display of "Women in the Military," and expanded World War II areas.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 431-0034.

PLANETARIUM

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

When: Staerkel will be closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 14, and reopens Jan. 20-21 weekend.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show:"Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 10, 17, 24, March 10, 17, April 14, 21, 28.

Features: "The Stargazer," Fridays Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17.

"In My Backyard," Saturday's 7 p.m. March 4, 11, 18.

"Coyote Explores the Earth, Moon & Sun," 7 p.m. Saturdays April 1, 8, 15, 22.

"The Dark Matter Mystery," Saturdays 8 p.m. April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.

Children's feature: "One World, One Sky: Big Bird's Adventure," 7 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, March 1

Presidents Day Special: "From Earth to the Universe," 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 20.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

EXHIBITS

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library." Three concurrent shows, each one pairing art by students with their teacher's artwork. Teachers include Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Through January.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, 200 W. Green St.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show byCharles and Sarah Wisseman opens.

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 until 10 a.m. Dec. 26, closes early 8 p.m. Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. Jan. 1. Through Jan. 27.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

HOMER INTERPRETIVE CENTER

What: Center's exhibit for 2016, "Fawnsfeet and Fatmuckets: Freshwater Mussels of Illinois."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Monday hours available Monday through Friday, call ahead. Closed federal holidays. Through Dec. 31.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINI UNION ART GALLERY

What "River of Life, Altered." Paintings and drawings by local artist Viktoria Ford and a reading by Amy Hassinger will be featured.

When: 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Jan. 30.

Where: Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: union.illinois.edu or bit.ly/viktoria-ford-exhibit-dec1.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Airport" by Judith Adanma Johnson, "Summer" by Shannon Percoco, " Technicolor Realm" by Laura Lynn Reiss and "Colorful Sunset" by Alex Uhlarik, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through Jan. 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Homecoming," photographs by Sung Hyun Sohn. Artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the UI Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday and holidays. Through Dec. 23.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "Eli Craven: P.S.," Brainard Gallery; and "Phantasmagoria," Blackbox Series of video works, eGallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays.Through Feb. 12.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info:eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: "The Art Connection: Schools to Library" exhibition series with kids, teens and art teachers from three Champaign schools: Melissa Farley, Bottenfield Elementary; Andrea Cox, Westview Elementary; and Carol-Lynn Comparetto, Central High School.

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

GALLERIES

THE ALLEY GALLERY

What:"Danville Clay," a group ceramic exhibit by Louis Ballard, Ed Drake, Michaela Gomez, Maurice Miller, Caleb Mullins and LeeLee Rose. Concurrently, there is an exhibit of photos by Danville photographer David Nolan.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; or by appointment. Through the month of December.

Where: 113 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

More info:Call 497-2286.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: "Cross Section: Don Lake," watercolors and drawings.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Through Jan. 21.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 367-3711 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

FARMs / markets

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, Jan. 14 to April 22, 2017.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on third Saturday of every month.

Where: Merchant Building on the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.