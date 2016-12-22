Frank's Faves: Christmas-movie quotes

Photo by: MGM/UA Entertainment Co. Peter Billingsley's Ralphie meets Jeff Gillen's department-store Santa just before Santa delivers the signature line of 1983's 'A Christmas Story' — 'You'll shoot your eye out, kid.'

This week: "Lovely, glorious, beautiful Christmas, upon which the entire kid year revolved." — Jean Shepherd

I've made no secret in this space of the fact that I do love a good turn of a phrase — especially those that a century of moviemaking has given us. Having spent the past few weeks pondering my favorites among Christmas TV specials, Christmas-movie villains and Christmas-movie angels, I would be remiss if I did not also give equal time to some of the best lines from Christmas movies ever fired off — without putting anyone's eye out, of course.

Soft-shoed or saber-sharp, sentimental or spiritual, sappy or snappy, these classic lines reflect so many of yuletide's widely varied facets, it's impossible to limit them to just a handful. So let's revive another Frank's Faves tradition and go with a number more suited to a holiday famously celebrated on not just one, but 12 straight days, all under the label:

MY 12 FAVORITE CHRISTMAS MOVIE QUOTES

— Karolyn Grimes as Zuzu Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) delivers the best line about angels:

Zuzu: "Look, Daddy. Teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

George Bailey (James Stewart): "That's right, that's right. Attaboy, Clarence!"

— Jeff Gillen as a department-store Santa Claus in "A Christmas Story" (1983) delivers the most oft-repeated Christmas-movie punchline to the best comic effect:

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley): "No! No! I want an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle!"

Santa: "You'll shoot your eye out, kid."

— Humphrey Bogart as Joseph in "We're No Angels" (1955) delivers the funniest Christmas-related line, period:

Joseph: "I'm going to buy them their Christmas turkey."

Albert (Aldo Ray): "Buy? Do you really mean 'buy'?"

Joseph: "Yes, buy! In the spirit of Christmas. The hard part's going to be stealing the money to pay for it."

— Christopher Shea as Linus Van Pelt in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965) goes long, yet to the point, with the best line from an animated Christmas special:

Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins): "Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?"

Linus Van Pelt: "Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about. Lights, please. [Recites the King James Version of Luke 2:8-14.] That's what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown."

— Every actor who ever played Ebenezer Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" (1938 to present) with the most-quoted (and misquoted) Christmas line:

Scrooge: "Bah! Humbug!"

— Michael Caine as Scrooge in "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992) delivers the best line in a Christmas movie featuring puppets:

Scrooge: "Let us deal with the eviction notices for tomorrow, Mr. Cratchit."

Kermit as Cratchit: "Uh, tomorrow's Christmas, sir."

Scrooge: "Very well. You may gift wrap them."

— Jim Carrey as the Grinch in "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000) delivers the best line by a human playing a 'toon:

"Blast this Christmas music. It's joyful and triumphant."

— Larry D. Mann as Yukon Cornelius in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (1964) delivers the best line that has absolutely zip to do with Christmas but still cracks me up:

Rudolph (Billy Mae Richards): "But — but you fell over the side of the cliff."

Yukon Cornelius: "Didn't I ever tell you about Bumbles? Bumbles bounce!"

— Tom Hanks as the Conductor in "The Polar Express" (2004) gives the least-specific movie-theme summation ever:

The Conductor: "Seeing is believing, but sometimes, the most real things in the world are the things we can't see."

— Chevy Chase as Clark Griswold in "Christmas Vacation" (from 1989) delivers the funniest line I can't repeat in a family newspaper, but it starts with:

Clark: "Where do you think you're going? Nobody's leaving. Nobody's walking out on this fun, old-fashioned family Christmas ..." (Sorry, you'll have to look up the rest for yourself on YouTube.)

— Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" (1990) delivers the funniest Christmas movie line invoking my first name:

Kevin: "This is extremely important. Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year, I just want my family back. No toys. Nothing but Peter, Kate, Buzz, Megan, Linnie and Jeff. And my aunt and my cousins. And if he has time, my Uncle Frank. OK?"

— Every actor who ever played Tiny Tim Cratchit in "A Christmas Carol" (1938 to present) with what SHOULD be the most-quoted Christmas line ever:

Tiny Tim: "God bless us, every one!"

You can most definitely say that again.