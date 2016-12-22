John Frayne: CUSO's holiday concert was a jolly good time

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony, conducted by Stephen Alltop, offered a melodious, cheerful "Holiday Glories" concert on Dec. 8 in the Foellinger Great Hall. There was considerable variety in this year's program, as in the opening selection.

The familiar "Sleepers Awake!" chorus of Johann Sebastian Bach began with touching singing by members of the Central Illinois Children's Chorus, with a light instrumental accompaniment, which then transformed into Eugene Ormandy's "big band" version, played by the full orchestra.

The longest work on the program was Francis Poulenc's exultant and celebratory "Gloria." Guest conductor Stephen Megill led a forceful and incisive performance, and the members of the UI Oratorio Society and the UI Chamber Singers sang with excellent discipline the joyous attacks of the Poulenc score. Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg, who was soloist in the Antonio Vivaldi "Gloria in D" in December 2014, well conveyed the intense emotions of the more serious passages.

The second, lighter, part of the program began with Robert Wendel's "A Chanukah Overture," which Maestro Alltop prefaced with the names of the Jewish tunes associated with the Festival of Lights.

This was followed by Alltop's vigorous conducting of Jeff Tyzik's "The Twelve Gifts of Christmas," in which members of the Central Illinois Children's Chorus adroitly sang the comic verses. Here we are regaled with musical gifts rather than the usual partridges, etc. Among the 12 of "Classical Music's Top Hits" were lesser-known snippets from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio Espagnole," and the Scherzo from Peter Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony. Among the "Usual Suspects" were quotes from Beethoven's "Eroica" and Fifth Symphonies, Vivaldi's "Spring" from the "Four Seasons," Brahms' First Symphony (repeatedly), Mozart's "A Little Night Music," and Overture to the "Marriage of Figaro," the Westminster Chimes, and the "Russian Dance" from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Ballet." I imagine there was much rolling over in graves in Vienna's Central Cemetery.

In the annual battle of who will conduct "Sleigh Ride," after four years of Alltop on the C-U Symphony podium, the score stands Santa 4, Alltop 0. Alltop's excuse this year was cuff links, and the prospects for next year are dim. Luckily for Alltop, there are no "Sleigh Ride" playoffs. Santa is improving as a conductor, by the way, and a special cheer for the percussion players' hoof beats and the final whinny.

In the near final Christmas Angels Sing-Along, the Central Illinois Children's Chorus showed the fine training by Charmian Bulley, artistic director, Andrea Solya, chamber choir conductor, and Ann Marie Morrissette, concert choir conductor. The youngest sat on the lip of the stage, and we all joined in the singing of familiar carols. Conductor Alltop redeemed his "Sleigh Ride" tumble with a rousing solo in "We Wish You a Merry Christmas." Then, we all rose for a resounding "Hallelujah Chorus" from George Frederik Handel's oratorio "Messiah."

By my counting, there were in the finale 47 singers from the Central Illinois Children's Chorus and 72 members from the UI Oratorio Society and UI Chamber Singers. Amid celebratory applause, the Children's Chorus conductors as well as Professor Megill joined Maestro Alltop and the ensemble with final bows for a holiday concert well performed.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.