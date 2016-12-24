Ask 'Mimi,' Dec. 24, 2016

Photo by: The News-Gazette The Temperley Singers have been spreading holiday cheer in the area for decades.

Are the Temperley Singers still out caroling?

Yes, I heard them Tuesday night at a party in Champaign. Led by Nicholas Temperley, they are now in their 57th year. They sing at private parties and nursing homes. Once they did four or five performances a night. They now sing twice a night over two nights.

There were eight Temperley singers Tuesday, singing a cappella from a book of 37 carols composed, arranged or rearranged by Temperley, an authority on the history of English music and a UI emeritus professor. They don't take pay or pass a hat; instead they socialize and fortify themselves with refreshments after they sing — heartily.

The octet I heard included Temperley's two daughters, one of whom lives in Scotland, and his wife, Mary. One daughter told me her father once said of the annual Temperley Singers' caroling: "It's the making of the season for Mary and me."

Probably for many others as well.

Who is Zina Saro-Wiwa, whose exhibition 'Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?' is on view at Krannert Art Museum?

Foreign Policy magazine just included her in its list of 2016 leading global thinkers in the category "The Chroniclers" for "shouldering a cultural legacy." Her father, Nigerian activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, was killed by the state in 1995 after protesting oil extraction in Ogoniland, his home region.

Zina uses art to show how environmental degradation affects Ogoni "emotional, social and spiritual ecosystems," according to FP.

"She spent two years documenting the tribe's rituals and aesthetics, culminating in her first solo exhibition ... It included a video installation of Ogoni dancing around pipelines — the lively and powerful contrasted with the inorganic and inert — and the first-ever photographs of the Ogele, secretive performance groups that emerged in the 1980s, wearing masks that celebrated opposition to the oil industry."

"Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?" remains on view through March 25 at Krannert.

Zina Saro-Wiwa lives in New York.

What ever happened to Rick Carlisle?

The former Urbana resident, who was ominpresent at arts events, lives in Tulsa, Okla., and continues to attend arts events. He sent me a holiday postcard, saying he can't drive at night because of macular degeneration so mainly goes to daytime events. Recently he took in the Tulsa Ballet's "Nutcracker," the Tulsa Symphony playing the music of "Raiders of the Lost Art" along with the film and the Tulsa Opera production of Bizet's "The Pearl Fishers."

