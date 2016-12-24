Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
New Year's Eve gala
Two young talents — Caitlin Caruso-Dobbs and Davion Williams — will help The Chorale usher in 2017 at the community chorus' 26th annual New Year's Eve gala at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre. This might just be one of the few live-music events happening the next week or so outside of the bar/club scene. A tradition, the concert will feature holiday music and the singalong to the Virginia's mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ. The proceeds go to a good cause: The Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship. Both Caruso-Dobbs and Williams are past recipients.
Music on Christmas Day
I can't believe The Iron Post will be open Sunday, Christmas Day. But sure enough, Aaron "Aplus" Wilson's Soul on Sunday will happen starting at 7 p.m.; it features live R&B music and spoken word. Usually it draws a packed house. Also coming up at the Post: The Chip McNeill Quintet, 6 p.m. Wednesday, for driving bebop; West of Staley, a group of young jazzers, reunites at 5 p.m. Thursday; the award-winning Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 8 p.m. Thursday; the excellent jazz saxophonist Brad Wheeler's group at 5 p.m. Friday; and the fun Bones Jugs at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Activities for all ages
Besides The Chorale and Bones Jugs on New Year's Eve, there's the Noon Year's Eve for families from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Urbana Free Library, with stories, food and fun. Also for families: The Orpheum Children's Science Museum Noon Day Drop, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring crazy noise, crazy crafts and a dance party, plus the balloon drop at high noon. Later, for adults: the New Year's Eve Stand-Up Comedy Show featuring professional comedians from Chicago, Peoria, Iowa and C-U from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at Soma, 320 N Neil St., C.
