Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Great jazz scene

Jazzers at The Iron Post last week wished trumpeter Jeff Helgesen happy birthday as he led a quintet with Chip McNeill on tenor saxophone. Jeff brushed off the birthday wishes, but he deserves them and more for being Champaign's top jazzmeister. Besides blowing his horn here, he maintains cujazz.org; it tells of upcoming jazz shows. Jeff will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday with others, among them the great pianist Donnie Heitler at Boomerang's Bar & Grill and with the Traditional Jazz Orchestra from 5 to 7 p.m. New Year's Eve at the Esquire Lounge. Great sounds.

Reminiscent of 'Downton Abbey'

As he created the mega-hit "Downton Abbey," Julian Fellowes must have consulted Evelyn Waugh posthumously. This past week, I read Waugh's "A Handful of Dust," originally published in 1934. It satirizes the lives of an English country squire, Tony Last, who finds it hard economically to maintain his Downton Abbey-like home, Hetton Abbey, and his bored wife, Brenda, who begins to spend more time in London as she takes up with a social parasite. Roger Ebert gave the 1988 movie, based on the novel, three stars, calling it peculiar and provocative. I want to see it!

A different kind of book list

This past week, I posted on Facebook a link to a Bustle list of "21 Books Everyone Has Started But Never Finished." No. 1 was "Infinite Jest" by David Foster Wallace, who grew up in Urbana. Many of the others are required reading in high school and college, so I've read eight or nine of them including "Crime and Punishment," which I actually finished during "sidebars" during a lengthy murder trial I covered years ago. I admit there are a few on the list I started but didn't finish and there are a few I have no desire to read. Like "50 Shades of Grey."