Melissa Merli/Art Beat: They've got Urbana's back

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette Annie Adams, left, and Kristin Walters are the masterminds behind Imbibe Urbana, an effort to highlight the city's many offerings of food and drink, art and other entertainment options.

Annie Adams and Kristin Walters don't get why Urbana always seems to be the underdog, why people say things like, "Well, that's Urbana for you."

The masterminds behind Imbibe Urbana each moved to Urbana from much larger cities and find it a "magical place" to live.

As well as hip: Adams said her husband has said Urbana has gone from "hippie to hip."

They're also impressed with the friendliness of Urbana residents and its high-intensity population of creatives and high-tech entrepreneurs.

"I don't know if it's a great place to start a business," Adams said, "but it's lower risk and people are definitely rooting for you.

"People here are always engaged in the community and looking toward the future. People in Urbana are very intentional and that's really cool. People are clear about their values. When you meet people, you feel they're very genuine."

The two, who have backgrounds in art and marketing, kicked off Imbibe Urbana in March to promote downtown businesses.

They also wanted to start up events that weren't happening there and that interested them, and to give other newcomers an opportunity to learn about all that Urbana has to offer. First Fridays were born.

At each First Friday, Adams and Walters print free maps of the downtown to distribute, leaving them a week or so beforehand at Flying Machine Coffee, the Lincoln Square Village bulletin board and other downtown businesses. They also post the map on the Imbibe Urbana Facebook and Instagram sites.

People follow the maps to wander from venue to venue to enjoy art, wine tastings, live music and other happenings.

Walters and Adams were surprised (so was I) by how many people turned out for the first First Friday, which featured an unusual curbside library furnished with books from the Urbana Free Library and comfy chairs from Habitat for Humanity.

Each First Friday has a different vibe and feel. The next one from 4 to 11 p.m. Jan. 6 will include a community envisioning party for the Cohen Building at the northeast corner of Race and Main streets. Its new owner wants to hear from people about what they would like to see happen in the 1907-era building.

Adams and Walters — both are Urbana homeowners — also plan to expand Imbibe Urbana to the area near Krannert Center for the Performing Arts by adding a Thursday evening "culture crawl."

It would take in Krannert's Uncorked, which features live music in addition to wine samplings, and Promenade, Krannert's well-kept secret of a gift shop; the Spurlock Museum of world cultures; the Alice Campbell Alumni Center; and the cluster of businesses nearby.

More recently, Walters and Adams, as part of the December First Friday, organized the first Mistletoe Market at the Urbana Civic Center. It drew 800 to 1,000 shoppers and did a total of $12,000 in sales for the art and crafts vendors. Amazing for a first-time event.

Their backgrounds: Adams, a freelance graphic designer with a master's degree from the Rhode Island School of Design, worked for Encyclopedia Brittanica for 10 years, helping it up its social-media game. She also worked in book publishing at the Art Institute of Chicago, where she became an expert on copyright for images.

Her husband moved to Urbana first, telling her she would love it. She was dubious but quickly agreed he was right, loving how easy it is to bicycle here.

She's now a member of Urbana's Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission. And she organized in November the first 5-mile Lunar Cycle Ride. It drew 20 riders, among them a few from Danville.

The next Lunar Cycle Ride will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10, with bicyclists meeting outside Common Ground Food Co-op and ending up at Flying Machine Coffee for drinks and socializing. It's free.

Walters has a University of Illinois creative-writing degree and once taught business writing at the UI.

She has a Boston University bachelor's degree in linguistics and worked in language-development research at the University of Chicago and at a wine shop before moving here.

"Imbibe Urbana" was how she signed letters promoting wine tastings in the back room of Pizza M in Urbana.

Walters also is the event manager and coordinator with Lumen Events, which organizes events at premier venues such as the Acoustic Christmas earlier this month at the Prairie Glass House in rural Champaign, north of Urbana.

Walters also is a yoga instructor at Amara Yoga & Arts in Urbana. Like Adams, she became quickly involved in the community and serves on the board of directors of Common Ground Food Co-op.

I look forward to seeing what these two women with a lot of creative energy do next.

