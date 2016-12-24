Studio Visit: Lauren Allen

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Lauren Allen

Lauren Allen, 30, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Tolono, is a freelance graphic designer and illustrator, a 2002 graduate of Unity High School and an '08 alum of the University of Illinois in graphic design. She recently created an adult coloring book for the Sierra Club.

How did you get the job creating the Sierra Club's first coloring book?

It was a funny you know somebody and go on your separate paths in life thing. A guy I had worked with in Washington, D.C., is now director of online fundraising for the Sierra Club and he emailed me and said, "You do illustration, right?" I said, "Yes, but I don't do much."

He asked if I wanted the assignment of creating a coloring book, and I said I would make a couple of samples and we could go from there. He and I had worked together at the Center for American Progress.

Had you ever designed a coloring book before?

No. I usually do very rigid design and layout work. I've always enjoyed illustration but rarely do it for money. It was intimidating at first. The first drawing took me eight hours, and once I got my system down on how to break down rock surfaces and trees into geometric shapes, I got a lot faster at it. My fastest was three hours.

How many pages does the coloring book have?

It was 30 illustrations total — 25 national parks and the other five were quotes about nature, with nature in the background. I was definitely impacted by all the photo research of the national parks and felt inspired to visit as many of them as I can.

We took my son for a 5-mile hike in Saguaro National Park, which is in the coloring book, while we were visiting family over Thanksgiving. I've always felt passionate about conservation and the environment, but this project definitely gave me a new appreciation for the national parks.

What was the process like breaking things down into the little shapes you color?

That was the hardest part, how to make a mountainside with a bunch of enclosed spaces. I started with the outline of the mountain and outline of the river — I did everything in pencil first — and then started filling in those shapes. I tried to make them fairly uniform in size.

How much does the book cost?

It costs $15, and it comes with colored pencils.

What kind of design work do you generally do?

A lot of web and email graphics and publication layouts. I actually do design work for the Office of Management Technology at the University of Illinois.

When I worked in D.C. — I made a lot of connections there — I designed a book, "The Shriver Report." It was a collaboration between Maria Shriver and the Center for American Progress. I did the whole layout of the book. I have a photograph my former boss sent me of President Barack Obama holding the book.

How did you first get into art?

I've always, always liked drawing and creating. When I was 11, my dad bought me a Wacom drawing tablet. He was always adamant that if I wanted to make money when I grew up, I should be a graphic designer rather than an artist.

Did you have any inspirational teachers along the way?

I had a graphic design professor at the UI who's not there anymore, John Jennings. He started a class called hip-hop design, and I absolutely loved it.

How did you end up working at the Center for American Progress?

I moved to D.C. with a boyfriend who wanted to start a design company there with his friends. I said "I'll go," and we broke up three months later.

I had applied for a ton of jobs there from here. I had an interview with the center the day after I arrived in Washington, and two weeks later, I started working there. I was there for three years.

After that, I met my husband at a party in D.C. He was doing online fundraising. He took me to Kansas City to visit his family, and I loved it. I said, "This is where I want to live. Let's move here."