That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

MUSIC SCENE

Summerville class will end with concert

Community members are invited to enroll in the University of Illinois music course Harmonizing Select Differences, taught by Willie Summerville.

The seminar explores topics with an emphasis on current research trends. Students taking it for credit earn three hours if undergraduates and four hours if graduate students. The prerequisite is an upper-level African-American studies course or consent of the instructor. People who take the course for noncredit and for enrichment purposes pay $50.

The participants will develop communication skills needed to function in a diverse social environment while exploring in a choir setting hymns, spirituals, anthems, traditional and contemporary gospel music.

The classes and end-of-semester concert will be in the main sanctuary of Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. The classes will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays over the spring semester. For information, contact Summerville or Lou Turner at wsummerv@illinois.edu or loturner@illinois.edu or by phone at 333-7781.

THEATER SCENE

Auditions for musical at DACC this spring

The Danville Area Community College Players will have open auditions for their spring musical, "Funny Girl," at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 and 6 p.m. Jan. 24 in DACC's Bremer Theater.

The performances are scheduled for April 6-8.

All roles will be auditioned except the leads of Fanny and Nick. Interested performers should prepare a short musical selection of their choice. An accompanist will be provided. The auditions are open to anyone who is a DACC student and/or willing to enroll in Speech 146, Acting II or Speech 147, Acting Tutorial. Enrollment in one of the two courses is required for all who are cast.

Community members are welcome to audition as well; however, class enrollment is required for anyone who receives a part.

For more information, email Phillip Langley at plangley@dacc.edu or Glenda Boling at gboling@dacc.edu. Note that DACC is closed from Monday through Jan. 2.

Class Act Studio holding auditions

Class Act studio will have children's musical theater auditions at 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at SoDo Theatre, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

The auditions are open to young performers in grades four through eight. Students who are selected will receive performing arts training while rehearsing the children's musical "The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever." The public performances will be April 9.

Class Act offers additional performing arts classes for students ages 5 through adult. For details about auditions and training opportunities with instructors Jaclyn Loewenstein, Kat Downs, Judith Gibbons and Jennifer Goran, visit classactchampaign.com.