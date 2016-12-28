Illinois Public Media making PBS Kids available 24/7

URBANA — Illinois Public Media will launch a new, free PBS Kids 24/7 suite of services next month as its latest initiative to support early learning.

The new service, beginning Jan. 16, will provide children and their families with award-winning PBS Kids programming around the clock, both on television on Channel 12.1 and via a live stream over the web.

The new service will make it easier for children in central Illinois to watch their favorite series during primetime and other after-school hours, when viewing among families is high, according to Illinois Public Media.

“Offering this new PBS Kids 24/7 channel is a vital part of our global vision to enrich the lives of those in our community, not to mention an essential part of our educational mission to help develop the critical skills that enable local children to succeed in both school and life,” said Moss Bresnahan, CEO and president of Illinois Public Media.

After the January launch, the live stream will expand to offer an integrated games feature, allowing children to toggle between a PBS Kids show and an activity that extends learning — all in one seamless digital experience. The games will align with the learning goals of each series.

“Illinois Public Media, in particular WILL-TV, has been an integral part of the community for years, delivering content and services parents trust and that move the needle in early learning,” said Kimberlie Kranich, director of community content and engagement at Illinois Public Media. “We are excited to build on the work we do every day for central Illinois families by adding these new 24/7 services to our offerings, ensuring that our proven educational content is accessible anytime and anywhere to all kids — especially those who need it the most.”

The WILL-TV PBS Kids 24/7 channel will include popular favorites such as “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Odd Squad,” “Wild Kratts” and “Dinosaur Train” as well as PBS Kids’ newest series “Splash and Bubbles,” “Nature Cat” and “Ready Jet Go!”

Families will be able to watch the 24/7 live stream at will.illinois.edu as well as pbskids.org and on the PBS Kids Video App, which is available on a variety of mobile devices and tablets. Soon after the launch, the live stream also will be available on stand-alone platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Chromecast.

WILL-TV’s Channel 12.2 currently airs WILL World. The new children’s service will be provided in addition to the primary WILL-TV channel, which will continue to feature a PBS Kids part of its day. The schedule of children’s programming on the primary WILL-TV channel will be different from the 24/7 channel, offering families a variety of options. The full local TV schedule is available at will.illinois.edu/tv/schedule.

To accommodate the creation of PBS Kids 24/7, the decision was made to merge WILL Create and WILL World into one channel. So, starting Jan. 16, these two broadcasts will share channel 12.3.

“Here at WILL-TV, we understand that viewers don’t want to miss out on their favorite programming on both the World and Create channels,” said WILL content director David Thiel. “After looking at our most popular shows, we determined that it would be best to provide Create in the mornings and World in the evenings, with the channel swap at 5 a.m./p.m.”

WILL Create content — cooking, travel, gardening and home-improvement programming — will air from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., while WILL World content — PBS documentaries, news and public-affairs programming — will air from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Illinois Public Media is the nonprofit public-media service of the University of Illinois College of Media and includes WILL-AM 580 and WILL-FM 90.9 radio.

WILL-TV blends PBS programming with locally produced documentaries and programs such as “Mid-American Gardener” that focus on central Illinois.

WILL Online provides live streaming of the WILL-AM and WILL-FM signals; downloads and archives of news stories and agricultural market reports; an educational site for parents, teachers and child-care providers; and more information about WILL programs, services and projects.