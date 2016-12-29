Club listings, Dec. 29, 2016-Jan. 5, 2017
THURSDAY, Dec. 29
BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Lowder, Manning & McEntyre, 6 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Mank n Sass, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.
IRON POST: West of Staley, 5 p.m.; Kilborn Alley (Ham's Birthday), 8 p.m.
LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, Dec. 30
CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Koko and Sparks, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Anger Management, 9 p.m.
HUBER'S: Don Hayes, 8 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Nastics, 9 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, Dec. 31
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: New Year's Eve with Jordan and Jill (hard rock), 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: New Year's Eve party with The Werks and Sun Stereo, 9 p.m.
CHESTER STREET BAR: New Year's Eve with DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m. and a huge balloon drop at midnight.
CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show with David Howie and Lou DiBello (Customer Appreciation Night), 8 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Belly, Ideal DJs and AMS (New Year's Eve), 9 p.m.
GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: New Year's party with Vivacious Audio, 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Jazz Happy Hour, 5 p.m.; Bones Jugs New Year's, 9 p.m.
JUPITER'S AT THE CROSSING: New Year's Eve party with 90's Daughter, 7 p.m.; after-party DJ.
LEADBELLY'S LINKS, DRINKS, AND ARCADE/Fluid Events Center: New Year's Eve party with Nickel and Dimes Band with Lucas Rund, 7 p.m.
LU & DENNY'S: New Year's Eve party with Champaign Freight, 9:30 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: New Year's Eve with X Krush!, 9 p.m.
Riggs Beer Company, noon; Live music by father-daughter duo "Just Peachy" 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN, The Caleb Cook Band, 9 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Candy Foster "Unplugged: Upclose & Personal" (R&B), 6 p.m.
SOMA, Champaign-Urbana Comedy Show, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, Jan. 1, 2017
New Year's Day
MONDAY, Jan. 2
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 3
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4
CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show, (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.
COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.
DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
FATMAN'S WAREHOUSE, Danville: Live Karaoke Band, 8:30 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 5
CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.
MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.
MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.
SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.
Comments
