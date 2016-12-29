Frank's Faves: Celebrity casualties of 2016

Photo by: Warner Bros. Gene Wilder stars as the title confectioner in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971).

This week: We paid a heavy toll this year in terms of human talent and pop-culture icons. Way too heavy.

It seems we say this almost every New Year's, but never has it been more excruciatingly accurate than this time around: 2016 was a particularly brutal year for celebrity deaths.

You can get a pretty clear picture of exactly how brutal just from the short list of those fallen stars who didn't rate my top 10 faves — the likes of Fidel Castro, Zsa Zsa Gabor and George Michael. Sorry, fans. Inarguably big names, legendary lives, but not fave enough.

Another key indicator? It was pretty much a no-brainer to expand my usual list of five faves to 10 for this topic, even if limiting myself to just those who impacted me personally, and that still proved overly restrictive. So, sorry, Florence Henderson, Pat Harrington and Alan Thicke. Loved your TV careers and your characters as well as your amiable public personalities, but even bigger fish than you left the pond in 2016.

Others are just victims of bad timing. Robert Vaughn (star of "The Magnificent Seven," "Bullitt" and TV's "Man From U.N.C.L.E.") had made my list, only to be bumped off (so to speak) by Carrie Fisher at the last minute. Sorry, Bob. No disrespect intended. You're just no Princess Leia.

Of course, this begs the question: Shouldn't Fisher's passing have bumped veteran TV actor Ron Glass from the No. 10 spot on this list instead of Vaughn? Based on both acting chops and credits: most likely. So what makes Glass more favorable than Vaughn? Truth is, I loved not only Glass' dapper Detective Ron Harris in the 1970s TV sitcom "Barney Miller," but even more so, his spiritually astute Shepherd Derrial Book in Joss Whedon's cult fave "Firefly," which he wonderfully reprised in the 2005 film "Serenity." Not a question of superior talent here, just personal druthers.

And in regard to such druthers, with the notable exception of the Chicago Cubs, mine clearly took a pounding this year. See for yourself; these are:

MY 10 FAVORITE CELEBRITY CASUALTIES OF 2016 (and the movies I'll always remember them for)

-- Gene Wilder (actor): "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971), "Blazing Saddles" (1974) and "Young Frankenstein" (1974).

-- David Bowie (singer-actor): "Labyrinth" (1986), "The Hunger" (1983) and "The Man Who Fell to Earth" (1976).

-- Alan Rickman (actor): "Die Hard" (1988), "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" (1991) and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2" (2011). Also, possibly the best movie I have yet to see, so I'm told: "Love Actually" (2003).

-- Glenn Frey (pop-rock singer-guitarist and actor): "Let's Get Harry" (1986) and documentary "Eagles: Hell Freezes Over" (1994), plus "Smuggler's Blues" episode on TV's "Miami Vice" (1985).

-- John Glenn (astronaut and U.S. senator): "The Right Stuff" (1983) and "Hidden Figures" (2016).

-- Muhammed Ali (Olympic boxing and professional heavyweight champion): "The Greatest" (1977), "When We Were Kings" (1996) and "Ali" (2001).

-- Carrie Fisher (actress): "Star Wars" (1977), "The Blues Brothers" (1980) and "When Harry Met Sally ..." (1989).

-- George Kennedy (actor): "Cool Hand Luke" (1967) and "The Eiger Sanction" (1975).

-- Prince (rock singer-songwriter-guitar virtuoso): "Purple Rain" (1984) and "Batman" (1989), for the music videos his soundtrack inspired.

-- Ron Glass (actor): "Serenity" (2005) and TV's "Barney Miller" and "Firefly" series.

Frank R. Pieper

