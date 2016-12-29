John Frayne: As always, BACH puts on good holiday show

The last of the concerts I have attended during this holiday season and the last I am reviewing in 2016 was the Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana (BACH) concert at Holy Cross Church in Champaign on Dec. 18.

It was a fiercely cold and icy night, and I suspect that some BACH loyalists stayed home by the fireplace. There was a slightly elegiac tone to the concert, since BACH founder and music director Chester Alwes had given notice months earlier that this was his last season (of 21) in which he would be in charge of this ensemble, which has given such a distinctive and unique musical gift to our community in over two decades.

At the concert's beginning, the University Laboratory High School Madrigals, ably led by Rick Murphy, followed tradition by singing, with youthful enthusiasm, "The Coventry Carol," "Master in this Hall," "All for Love," "Lute-Book Lullaby" by Stephen Buzard, and "Angels We Have Heard on High."

The major Baroque work on the program was "Selections from the Christmas Oratorio" of Johann Sebastian Bach. Unlike the more dramatic oratorios of George Frederick Handel, this Bach "Oratorio" was a series of six cantatas that were performed in two Leipzig churches in 1734. Much of the music in this work was reused from cantatas written on secular occasions, one of which had the odd title "Hercules at the Crossroads."

In this Baroque spirit of free adaptation, Maestro Alwes fashioned a cantata-like structure of nine numbers, of which three segments were from Cantata One of the Oratorio (for Christmas Day) and three were from Cantata Six (Feast of the Epiphany). The opening chorus, "Ruler of Heaven," (from Cantata Three) was forcefully conducted by Thomas R. Baker, who later sang admirably the aria, "I will live only to glorify Thee," from Cantata 4. Counter tenor Geoffrey Williams adroitly projected the florid melodies of the aria "Prepare, thyself, Zion, with tender desire," from Cantata One. Soprano Katherine Buzard sang with refreshing clarity the consoling aria, "A mere wave of his hands, casts down the might of impotent man" from Cantata Six.

I was sitting close to those instruments, trumpets and drums, which give Baroque music its special splendor. Tracy Parish and Robin Heltsley, playing their piccolo trumpets, were an ear-filling delight, and Zachary Bowers at the timpani added that ultimate punch to the instrumental ensemble. Under Alwes' subtle and experienced beat, the BACH chorus sang exultantly and with fine ensemble. Alwes called for special bows from violinists Sun-Young Gemma Shin and Ion-Alexandru Malaimare and oboists Angela Tammen and Kristen Sarvela for their admirable work in the aria accompaniments.

Conductor Alwes' skills as composer and arranger were in high relief in the second part in "A Festival of Christmas Arrangements." Alwes' atmospheric "Overture: In the Bleak Midwinter" led off and there followed in Alwes' arrangements "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," "Nol Nouvelet" "Infant Holy, Infant Lowly," "Nunc Dimittis," "What is this Lovely Fragrance," "Pat-a-Pan" and "Deck the Hall."

We in the audience joined in for selected verses of the above carols. Suffering from a bad cold, I listened and enjoyed.

At intervals, from the choir loft, the Uni Madrigals joined in with "Lullay My Liking" (Holst), "Lo, how a Rose," (Praetorius), and "Wassail," (Vaughan Williams). Amid the strong applause at the end, Alwes waved to the loft and there was a special surge for the Madrigals, who had been so well trained by Murphy. The Uni Madrigals were as follows: Sopranos Madie Gardner, Caroline Gillette, Renata Herrera, Mallika Luthar, Sarah Grosse Perdekamp; Altos Annemarie Michael, Molly Newman-Johnson, Grace Taylor, Mikella Vermaire; Tenors Mariano Herrera, Jonah Herzog, Matt Reeder, Anupam Sharma; Basses Noah Blue, Vikram Perry, Timmy Purnell and Ethan Simmons.

With a valedictory cheer for Alwes, let us hope that the grand tradition of BACH performances will continue under new leadership, after Alwes has completed this season. BACH's next concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 2 at McKinley Presbyterian Church, with the title "Young Baroque Artists Competition Winners Concert."

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.