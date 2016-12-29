Notes-worthy: Nicole Collett Mohr

Photo by: Rubaline Photography (Ruby Adeline) Nicole Collett Mohr

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Nickel & Dimes vocalist Nicole Collett Mohr:

Nickel & Dimes (other members include Garry Collett, Dave Cooper, Gary Wallace, Zakk Burke and Lucas Rund) is going on five years of being a band that started with your dad (Garry), Dave Cooper and yourself as the only members. How do you feel about the growth and expansion of the band from acoustic to a full band?

Performing acoustically definitely leaves you more vulnerable. It's a good time to work on the details of the music, like harmonies because the songs are so "stripped down." Performing as a full band, for me, is so much more powerful. The bigger parts are bigger, the breakdowns are more dramatic. I think that feeling is the main reason that pushed us to transition to a full band about four years ago.

Where did the band name come from?

We struggled with the band name for awhile. We changed it about three times and had different names for the first few shows we played. My dad, who also sings for Nickel & Dimes, called me up one day and said he had figured it out. He has always called me "Nickel." He would say over the mic things like "Nickel's going to do this next one," so he thought to incorporate the use of my nickname into our band name. "Nickel & Dimes"

You already work as a hairdresser along with the band schedule, and have since become a wife and mother since performing live with Nickel & Dimes. Your husband (Zach Mohr) was already a fan, and now he is a huge support to Nickel & Dimes. How do you manage all that is on your plate and how important is support to you?

Managing it has definitely taken some practice, and I'm still not great at it. I'm the type of person though that loves to be busy. I also love to pour my heart and energy into things that are important to me and that's always made the tired days and long nights worth it. I can say from experience that support is everything. If your spouse/significant other doesn't support you, it just won't work. Zach and I met and fell in love at Nickel & Dimes shows ... there's a special nostalgia there for us. But the schedule is demanding and hard to navigate with a family! Zach's always given me 100 percent of his support. He encourages me and lifts me up when I'm feeling down. He does so much to make the schedule easier on me, and celebrates with me when a long and successful week is over! I absolutely could not do half of what I do or do any of it nearly as graceful without him!

Where will Nickel & Dimes be on New Years Eve?

We are so excited to be at the all-new Leadbelly's Links Drinks & Arcade, formerly the Fluid Events Center. All-you-can-eat bratwurst, polish sausage and hot-dog bar, complete with over 100 toppings to choose from. There will also be party favors, a balloon drop, a Champagne toast at midnight, and music by us! Doors open at 7, band starts at 9. $25/person pre-show, $30/person at door.

Contact Nickel and Dimes for pre-show ticket sales or stop by The Fluid Events center at 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.