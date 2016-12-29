Rich Warren: Technological advances a matter of when, not if

For the year's final column, we install the new OLED (organic light emitting diode) crystal ball, now made from nearly scratch-proof Corning Gorilla Glass 5, for a full-color gamut glimpse of the future. As written in previous year-end technology columns, we've reached a point in electronics where nearly anything conceivable can be created and manufactured given enough monetary investment and profit motive. The operative word shifted from "if" to "when."

Little known to most people, Kodak developed the first OLED technology in the mid-1980s. It further developed a crucial white OLED pixel shortly after the turn of the millennium. Sadly for Kodak, it made little effort to market this technology and in 2009 sold the rights to Korea's LG Electronics. That's why LG maintains the OLED lead today. Someday you might wear OLEDs woven into clothes. Talk about rapidly changing fashions!

In 2040, teenagers rediscover the CD. Utterly fascinated with these silvery little discs containing music, teenagers proclaim these are far better than music available on the wireless web of ubiquitous data. Since the music industry ceased manufacturing CDs a decade earlier, old pressing plants must be resurrected. The big novelty of the CD revival is the concept of "owning" music, since the music industry cleverly migrated listeners to an eternal rental/pay-per-play model. This new business paradigm did not improve the lot of composers and musicians, most of whom remain under-compensated and often in poverty.

Giant 16K holographic TV screens envelop the home viewer in arrestingly realistic virtual reality. While goggles are cheaper and easier to use in small rooms, people remain reticent to have a device strapped to their heads. Soon both will be passe as miniature video transmission beams focus light from a distance directly on the retina with a minimum of equipment and fuss. Similarly, electronic implants bypass the ear, providing sound directly to the auditory nerves to the brain. Thus, even 70-year-olds can enjoy full-fidelity, complete surround-sound.

Modular smartphones flopped as have smart watches. By 2027, as predicted here previously, the core of the phone itself will be embedded in a piece of jewelry, inside a wallet or any other convenient, stylish object you can wear, clip on or carry. Then users will opt for desired accessories, such as a flexible flat or roll-up screen of any size for web surfing or a tiny earpiece for telephone calls.

People occasionally still will want to actually talk to each other, imagine that. Voice commands will dial, text, search and otherwise operate the device. Siri and her competitive cousins already handle some of this for many people.

The easiest prediction envisions ubiquity. We will live in an enveloping, seamless cloud of data, far faster, extensive, immersive and more reliable than current cellular networks and Wi-Fi hotspots. The main question concerns how much we'll pay for this omnipresent convenience.

If I'm reading my cable company's rates and services fee schedule correctly, ultra-high speed internet, telephone and a 60-channel TV package with a couple of premium channels costs close to $300 a month, or $3,600 a year. That's what my first car cost, although admittedly there has been a lot of inflation since then. Depending upon your income bracket, that seems like a lot of money to stay connected and entertained.

All data storage requiring moving parts will occupy museums. Shrinking, both in price and size, solid-state storage will store any bits we want to keep handy rather than in the so-called cloud. One thing not shrinking will be their gargantuan storage capacity and their ever-increasing speed in accessing the data you request.

We'll be measuring these new memory chips in petabytes and exabytes, rather than current gigabytes and terabytes.

Next week we'll return to the present with alternatives to the cable companies' modems and useful indoor TV antennas. Until then I wish you a luminous new year.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.