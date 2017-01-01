Ask 'Mimi,' Jan. 1, 2017

How many former Ebertfest guests died in 2016?

At least three: Marni Nixon, Alan Rickman and Paul Cox.

The versatile British actor Rickman, who died in January, at age 69, was here in 2007 with the German flick "Perfume: The Story of a Murderer." Nixon visited in 2006 with "My Fair Lady," for which she dubbed all of Audrey Hepburn's songs. She provided the singing voice for many Hollywood stars. "She is the most famous unknown singer in the history of American musicals," Roger Ebert said. She died in July at age 86.

The Dutch-born Cox, widely considered the father of Australian art cinema, died in June at age 76. He came to Ebertfest four times, I believe. His last visit was last April.

I had thought cinematographer Haskell Wexler, who was at Ebertfest in 2003 and 2013, died in 2016, but he passed on Dec. 27, 2015. He came here with "Medium Cool" and "Days of Heaven."

Did DownBeat magazine name The Iron Post one of the world's top jazz venues for 2017?

Yes, once again. The first time came last year, when the magazine called the Post a well-kept secret, though I've been singing the praises of the music there for a long time. Owner Paul Wirth, who started the Post in September 2000, said the designation hasn't really helped business, but his Facebook post on the 2017 honor drew nearly 3,500 looks.

"So the locals obviously think it's pretty cool," he said.

The February issue of DownBeat will have the list of the world's 195 top venues. The Iron Post is the only one in downstate Illinois.

Are Imbibe Urbana's Kristin Walters and Annie Adams paid?

Walters tells me: "Most of what we do is just volunteer but we have been trying to figure out how to sustain and grow the project so we are seeking sponsorship from the city and other organizations. The city has been doing what they can to assist us financially and in-kind with first Fridays given their budget schedule. The businesses who participate on First Fridays contribute in-kind or financially — there's a scale depending on where they want their event on the map and if they want their logo on the poster. So in short, it's a mix of paid and volunteer at the moment, but we have enough plans and brain power to do a lot more if we can find funding so we're working on it."

