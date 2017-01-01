Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Cohen Building tour
Imbibe Urbana's First Friday this coming Friday has an interesting twist: Dan Clark of Ramshaw Real Estate will host free tours of the Cohen Building, 136 W. Main St., telling of the history of the building — it was once a cigar factory — and of plans for its future. The tours will start every 20 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. and are free. Lumen's bar will sell drinks, and Katie Flynn will sing live. The tours are part of Urbana First Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; participants can pick up maps downtown and go from venue to venue to see what's being offered.
Daddy-daughter film fest
Francis Ford Coppola and his daughter, Sofia, are among our finest film directors. The Virginia Theatre will celebrate their work this and next week with "Reel Deals: The Films of Coppola and Coppola" on its 52-foot screen. The schedule: Sofia's "The Virgin Suicides," 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; her father's "Apocalypse Now," 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and 12; Sofia's "Lost in Translation," 7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 19, starring Bill Murray!; and Francis' "The Godfather," 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 26, starring 2016 Kennedy Center honoree Al Pacino at his most handsomeness.
Opportunities to view art
With many venues closed for the holidays, now's a good time to see art by two fine local artists: Viktoria Ford's "River of Life, Altered," a beautifully mounted show on view through Jan. 30 at the Illini Union Art Gallery, and Don Lake's "Cross Section: Don Lake," featuring the master watercolorist's watercolor paintings and drawings, through Jan. 21 at Cinema Gallery. Krannert Art Museum reopens Tuesday with "Encounters: The Arts of Africa"; "Zina Saro-Wiwa: Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?"; and "Making and Breaking Medieval Manuscripts."
