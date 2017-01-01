Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Silly, serious collide in film

If you like happy movies, avoid "Manchester by the Sea." If you enjoy realism — "a kind of realism rarely found in recent American movies, which often seem to think that audiences will be confused or offended when the silly and the serious collide on screen," as A.O Scott put it, by all means, see it. A friend called it "beautifully bleak" after we saw it Wednesday at the Art Theater Co-op. Written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan, the characters, chief among them Lee Chandler (an effective Casey Affleck) deal with serious family trauma.

Obsessed with coloring book

Over the Christmas weekend, I became obsessed for a bit with my adult mandala coloring book I'd picked up for $2.99 at Aldi. Using the great Prismacolor colored pencils, I filled in three mandalas in three days. It's relaxing to work with color, but I want to move onto making art, as I once did. The trend of adult coloring books — seems to be one for every subject — continues unabated, with 12 million sold in 2015, up from 1 million in 2014. They made Walmart $100 million in 2016. Michael's alone has a selection of more than 150 books. Wow.

Picking up poetry

Having interviewed Julie Price Pinkerton about her $10,000-prize-winning poem "Veins" and attending a reading by her at an Urbana home, I was inspired to pick up the book — complete and unabridged — of Robert Frost poems I'd bought somewhere for 25 cents — the label remains on the cover. I turned to his most famous, "The Road Not Taken," and then read others with winter settings. Tis the season! Like Pinkerton's, his poems are accessible but not as humorous as hers. Did you know Frost (1874-1963) won four Pulitzer prizes for poetry?