Studio Visit: Michael Collins

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Michael Collins displays his sculpture 'Beacon' near the Black Dog Smoke & Ale House in Champaign last week.

Michael Collins, 37, of Homer is an artist and the lab coordinator for the 3-D Fabrication Lab at the University of Illinois School of Art + Design.

When did you start making large-scale sculptures?

Probably around 2001 when I was in graduate school at Eastern Illinois University. I liked the big scale. I liked making something a person could interact with at a level that's closer to the size of a body. I wanted the audience to be able to step into a more real alternative reality.

How many public sculptures do you have on display besides "Beacon" in downtown Champaign?

I have one called "Reclamation Tower" at EIU outside the Tarble Arts Center that's been there since 2009. Then I have "Watercraft" as part of the Art on the River exhibit at Dubuque, Iowa.

Tell me about "Beacon."

I wanted it to be a kind of focal point. My main concept was a sculpture that has a life in the evening and in the daytime. I was looking at a lot of sculptures at night, and if they weren't illuminated, they didn't have much of a life. I wanted "Beacon" to have a duality and be transformed at night. So it's lit from within by LED lights.

What other materials did you use to make it?

Primarily it's welded steel. There are aluminum parts, and the wood is black locust harvested from my parents' land between Charleston and Lerna. Farmers would make fence posts from black locust because they could stick the posts in the ground and the wood wouldn't rot for years. Wood has a lot of warmth, where steel can be cold and devoid of emotion.

Do you also make furniture and smaller sculptures?

I make work of all sizes in addition to practical and functional things like furniture. I don't currently have a gallery, but I have been doing private commissions as I meet people and they want things made.

What are your duties at the School of Art + Design?

I train all the incoming freshmen about basic safety and techniques using power tools. I also supervise around 15 graduate students who are my lab assistants who help me with the day-to-day operations. We are very safe, and we haven't had any serious injuries.

How did you first get into art?

My older brother, Dylan, did the traditional art path all the way — he's the sculpture coordinator at West Virginia University — so we always did art at home. My middle brother, Patrick, did a lot of ceramics and was a musician, but he doesn't have a career in the arts.

High school is probably when I first started getting serious about art. Even when it wasn't my major I always took at least one art class each semester because it made me feel happy and free and didn't seem like work.

I was a sociology major about ready to graduate when (EIU art Professor) Jeff Boshart told me I had a real talent, and if I wanted to pursue it, I would be successful. Thankfully, I listened and took another year and a half to get my art minor and work on my GPA.

Jeff was probably my most influential teacher at EIU. He introduced us as young students to monumental public sculpture; I feel like it made a real impression. He had authority on the subject because he had installed public sculptures before. I really enjoyed the concept that you could communicate your ideas through a singular object.