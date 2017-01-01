That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

DOWNTOWN SCENE

Activities in Urbana and Bloomington

Two central Illinois cities will host series of downtown events on Friday.

Imbibe Urbana's First Friday will be from 4 to 11 p.m. at various locations and include from 5 to 7 p.m. free tours every 20 minutes of The Cohen Building, 136 W. Main St. Lumen Events will serve drinks there and cabaret singer Katie Flynn will perform'

Other events include free tastings of wine, chocolate and other things at Common Ground Food Co-op; a New Year's Sale at Bohemia; a $7 appetizer plate at The Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery; curry specials at Siam Terrace; a First Friday Game Night at The Urbana Free Library; free acupuncture at Urbana Acupuncture; Free Laughter Yoga at Amara Yoga & Arts; discounted fun at Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space; and cut your own fringe bangs with Edith Varinia Peacock Canas at h2o Salon Urbana.

In downtown Bloomington, artists' studios and galleries will be open, and visitors are invited to "Hands on Art," from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the downtown area. "Hands on Art" will offer an opportunity for all participants to make personal art cards, jewelry, and crafts. Artists will have art-making stations, with all materials needed, in their studios and galleries. Most of the activities are free to the public and are family friendly. Space is limited for some.

Other studios and galleries will be open as well for the public to view artwork by local artists. More information is at the Downtown Bloomington Artists-Illinois Facebook page.

MUSIC SCENE

Pianist, flutist will perform

Pianist Tatiana Shustova and flutist Kyle Dzapo, a flute professor at Bradley University in Peoria, will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. next Sunday at Clark Lindsey Village, 101 W. Windsor Road, U. The recital is free and open to the public.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Shustova studied at the Rimsky-Korsakov Music School and the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory.

She completed the Artist's Certificate Program and a master's degree in piano performance at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and won first prize in the 40th annual Concerto Competition.

In 2008, she received a fellowship to enter the doctoral program in piano performance at the University of Illinois, where she completed in 2013 the doctoral of musical arts degree in piano performance under the direction Ian Hobson.

She has performed at festivals throughout the United States and Europe and has received numerous awards in solo and chamber music competitions.

She's performed at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall and performed a solo recital at Krannert Center for the Arts as part of the annual 21st Century Piano Commission Award.