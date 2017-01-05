Chuck Koplinski: 'Hidden Figures' fine but lacks bite

Photo by: Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox/AP From left, Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in 'Hidden Figures.'

Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures" is the sort of sanitized history lesson that sets out to right past wrongs by presenting a story infused with good intentions and a sense of righteousness.

There's certainly nothing wrong with this approach, other than the fact that it doesn't go far enough in portraying the abuse and neglect its three principal characters surely had to endure, what with them being black women working in a professional environment in the South during the 1960s.

Based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, the film chronicles the lives of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae), three brilliant women who rose through the ranks in separate divisions at NASA during the space race.

Each had to deal with sexual and racial prejudice, both direct and implied, as they struggled to be recognized as unique individuals who had something to contribute in their given fields. Their tenacity, as well as support from their families, helps them succeed in the end, despite having more than a few roadblocks in their way.

A standard approach is used in telling their story, as the incidents of racism the trio must contend with are rather mild, many of them dealt with in a crowd-pleasing manner that causes the audience to clap at the righteousness displayed and the justice of the moment.

As if tackling what happened at the women's workplace isn't enough, the film also delves into their private lives as the widowed Johnson finally finds a man ("Moonlight's" Mahershala Ali) worthy enough to be around her children, Jackson gets unexpected help from her husband (Aldis Hodges) and Vaughan perseveres in raising her children.

While the script certainly needs more bite, the work from the three principals has a fiery edge to it that more than compensates for these shortcomings.

Henson gives Johnson a sweet sense of shyness that belies the strength that lies beneath. Once she finally speaks out against the racism she's had to contend with at the workplace, it's a powerful, long-time-coming moment in which the actress wisely shows a bit of restraint making it all the more powerful.

Spencer is solid as always, playing Vaughan with a quiet sense of resolve and strength made all the more human by the humor the actress brings to the role.

Monae has her breakout moment giving a firebrand turn as the indefatigable Jackson, her determination to succeed genuine and moving. Finally, Kevin Costner as division leader Al Harrison gives one of his better performances, a man so focused on his work that he only slowly becomes aware of the racism in his midst.

To be sure, there's plenty to like in the film and more than enough to make it worth seeing. However, in the end "Hidden Figures" is a tentative entertainment, one that raises awareness about these women and history's slight of them. However, in order to truly pay tribute to them, a more biting look at the adversity they faced is required.

'Hidden Figures' (★★★ out of 4)

Cast: Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons, Kirsten Dunst, Mahershala Ali, Aldis Hodge, Glen Powell & Kimberly Quinn.

Directed by Theodore Melfi; produced by Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams & Melfi; screenplay by Allison Schroeder & Melfi.

A 20th Century-Fox Films release. 127 minutes. Rated PG (thematic elements & some language) At the AMC Village Mall 6, Carmike 13 & Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

'Monster Calls' a vivid, moving parable (★★★ out of 4). While no one would ever mistake J.A. Bayona's "A Monster Calls" as Christmas fare, love is at the core of the film, an at times difficult to watch movie that deals with a young boy trying to come to terms with his mother's terminal cancer.

Adapted from the novel by Patrick Ness, who also wrote the screenplay, the film benefits greatly from its veteran cast, a remarkable performance from a newcomer in its central role and impressive special effects, which bring to life the inner turmoil of its young hero. These elements are just enough to save the film, which is overlong and far too ham-fisted at times in delivering its cathartic message.

Conor (Lewis McDougall) has a great deal on his mind. Not only is his mother (Felicity Jones) sick and getting worse, but he's also being bullied at school and may have to move in with his grandmother (Sigourney Weaver), a stern woman who keeps her emotions firmly in check. Adding to his woes are the nightmares he's having, all of which feature a fearsome monster (voice by Liam Neeson) in the shape of a huge tree, its hair a tangle of branches, its body covered in bark and gaps filled with moss and dirt. He isn't sure exactly what this creature wants, but he seems to be getting stronger and more realistic with each dream.

When the monster comes knocking on Conor's door one night to inform him that he will be telling him three different stories over the course of subsequent evenings and that he'll be required to tell him a fourth afterward, the movie finds its footing. That the creature is a yew tree gives an obvious clue as to what's afoot here. Over the three nights, the lessons Conor learns from the monster helps him to come to terms with not just the bullies at school and his repressed grandmother but his own anger and confusion as well. As painful as it may be, the boy learns that facing his fears is the only way to truly find peace and the ability to move on.

It's a heavy but vital message and Bayona's visual approach matches this, the nightmares occurring under an overcast sky, the details of Conor's world literally falling apart, brought to life with terrifying detail. The monster himself is a marvel, the meticulously rendered details of his body a wonder to behold, as is the fluidity with which he moves. We've become callous toward digitally rendered creatures but this is truly a marvel, while Neeson's work gives him soul to spare.

While the movie would have benefited greatly from a faster pace, the surprise Conor reveals while telling his story to the monster is a shocker as well as a daring move narratively. "A Monster Calls" doesn't pander in delivering its powerful message as it knows full well that only through facing problems head on can we hope to grow stronger and survive.

Lapses in logic hobble "Lion" (). If ever there was a story that seemed tailor-made for the movies, it's that of Saroo Brierley.

A waif on the streets of India, given to scrounging odds and ends with his older brother in order for his family to survive, he fell asleep one evening when he was just 5 years old on an abandoned train. He woke the next day to realize he was trapped and could not leave the locomotive until it reached its ultimate destination, Calcutta, nearly a thousand miles away. Unable to speak the language, he wandered the streets, was taken in by other orphans, barely escaped being sucked into a child sex ring operation and was ultimately sent to an orphanage. There, he would be adopted by John and Sue Brierly, ultimately going to college where he was exposed to the then-revolutionary computer program Google Maps. Using this technology, Saroo would be able to retrace his steps from some 20 years earlier to be reunited with his birth mother.

It's hard not to shed a tear or two when you first hear Saroo's story or see the segment that was done about him for "60 Minutes." Which is why I wish Garth Davis would have done the story justice in this film adaptation of Saroo's own best-selling account. Overflowing with the best of intentions, "Lion" tells its tale in fits and starts, never achieving the sort of breathless forward momentum the story demands while certain questions regarding the main character's actions and motivation prove troubling.

Davis and cinematographer Greig Fraser perfectly capture the dirty, fetid nature of the streets of India during the first act, while the performance from newcomer Sunny Pawar as the young Saroo is heartbreaking, suffused with a blind trust and innocence we know is in constant jeopardy. Equally fine are David Wenham and Nicole Kidman as the Brierlys, the actor and actress radiating sincerity as the loving family who takes in Saroo, as well as another more troubled boy Mantosh (Keshav Jadhav), whose demons threaten to pull the family apart.

However, the film jumps the tracks once Saroo goes off to college and is exposed to Google Earth. Seemingly overnight, he goes from being an energetic, optimistic young man to a dour stick-in-the-mud, brooding over having been separated from his birth mother. It's as if he spent no time ruing the loss until he's exposed to the technology that might lead him to be reunited with his mother. More disconcerting is the amount of time that passes between when he's told of Google Earth and when he finally utilizes it. Dev Patel gives a one-note performance as the adult Saroo, a gloomy Gus that puts his far-too-understanding girlfriend (Rooney Mara) through the wringer with his constant brooding and lack of action.

For a film that requires the audience to take a grand leap of faith to buy into it, in the end "Lion" rewards us with far too many inconsistencies and lapses in logic to maintain credibility or the viewer's interest.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.