Frank's Faves: 'The Twilight Zone'

Photo by: CBS Arlene Martel, left, scares the bejeebers out of Barbara Nichols with the words "Room for one more, honey," in the "Twilight Zone" episode "Twenty-Two" (1961).

This week: Should auld "Twilight Zones" be forgot and never watched again? Rod forbid!

Happy 2017! Hope your new year was as happy as mine, which is to say, spent hanging out in a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity ... between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge ...

That's right — while lots of folks celebrate this holiday wining, dining and partying past midnight, my under-the-weather wife and I spent most of our New Year's watching the "Twilight Zone" marathon on the Syfy channel — except when breaking away to watch the Fluer de Lis drop in New Orleans on ABC. So I suppose it's fair to say that I spent most of my weekend inside the mind of Rod Serling, which is odd but entertaining company indeed. I actually recommend it quite highly.

Despite the fact that Rod talked like his lips were stapled to his teeth and dressed like an undertaker, he really remains one of the coolest dudes to spend 48 hours with. We're talking about the guy who practically invented the twist ending, in whose alternate reality the ignorant see the error of their ways and the truly wicked find their just desserts, while the meek, just occasionally, inherit the universe.

Sure, his original black-and-white TV series ran only for five seasons (1959-1964) and has been updated a couple of times since (most recently with Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker hosting). Some of those newer, color episodes are also among my favorites, but those particular faves can wait for another time. These faves are all about the original TZ series, which was so good it merits not one but three lists, starting with:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIES INSPIRED BY 'TWILIGHT ZONE' EPISODES (not counting 'Twilight Zone: The Movie')

"Final Destination" (2000), based on "Twenty-Two" (1961). A premonition warns a passenger off a doomed flight. The "omen" here is John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" playing in the background. I think the morgue nurse's "Room for one more, honey" is far creepier.

"Child's Play" (1988), based on "Living Doll" (1963). A talking doll that bad-talks when no one else is around and actually commits murder? Get in line, Chucky.

"Poltergeist" (1982), based on "Little Girl Lost" (1962). A little girl goes missing through a dimension portal in her bedroom and must be rescued by a parent tethered to a rope. TZ's been heeeeere ...

"Carnival of Souls" (1962, 1998, etc.), based on "The Hitch-Hiker" (1960). A woman is followed around by an ominous figure only to learn she died in a car accident and was dreaming it all. Yes, this plot twist was clever and original. Once.

"Real Steel" (2011), based on "Steel" (1963). In the near future, boxing has been outlawed and replaced by robots. And Hugh Jackman replaces Lee Marvin.

MY 5 FAVORITE 'TZ' GUEST STARS

Robert Redford in "Nothing in the Dark" (1962). Redford is smooth as a clever-yet-compassionate Mr. Death.

William Shatner in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (1963). Shatner is the only passenger aboard a flight who can see the monster on the wing outside his window. And appropriately overreacts.

Charles Bronson and Elizabeth Montgomery in "Two" (1961). The two stars play enemy survivors of an apocalyptic battle. With almost no spoken dialogue.

Buster Keaton in "Once Upon a Time" (1960). Slapstick meets quantum physics in one great stone face.

MY 5 FAVORITE 'TZ' EPISODES

"The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" (1960)

"A Stop at Willoughby" (1960)

"Once Upon a Time" (1960)

"Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?" (1961)

"A Game of Pool" (1961)