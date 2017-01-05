Notes-Worthy: Steve Anderson

Photo by: Provided Steve Anderson

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with STEVE ANDERSON:

How would you describe yourself and your music?

I try and stay very simple. I once used to overplay when I was younger and I had a professor say music is not what you play, it's what you don't play, it's the space between the notes. So I try to keep it simple and solid.

What are your struggles, if any, with writing original music?

I really feel like I can sit down and write a song whenever I really feel like it. But the hardest thing about doing your own music is believing in yourself.

How many songs would you say you have written and performed?

I lost count of how many songs I've written. At one point I was writing 60-70 songs a year. Now maybe just 30-40 a year. Some get put aside. I've performed maybe 10 of them solo and 10 with a full band.

Where did your love for music come from?

My love of music came from my mother. She is a great keyboardist.