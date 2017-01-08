Ask 'Mimi,' Jan. 8, 2017

Photo by: Provided Connor Grant, the musician behind Tongues Unknown, will bring his act to the Canopy Club in Urbana next Sunday.

Do you know anything about Tongues Unknown, the band playing at the Canopy Club next Sunday?

Yes, it's a project of 2009 UI alum Connor Grant, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and played lead guitar with Sean Lennon's band, The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger, now on hiatus.

Grant is touring in support of TU's self-released debut recording of his original psychedelic rock; on the album he plays everything — guitar, keyboard and drums — and sings. Members of local bands Phantom Broadcast, The 92s and Sleeping Okami will back him at the Canopy Club in Urbana.

After moving to New York in 2010, Grant worked in telemarketing, was fired and so began playing guitar full-time in the subway. Through meeting people there, he became a guitar tech and was referred to Lennon. They hit it off; Grant began touring with Lennon's band first as a guitar tech, then percussionist and singer, and then lead guitarist.

"It's been an experience of a lifetime," he told me. "We've done several laps around the U.S., several laps around Europe. We've been to Canada, Mexico, Japan."

As for his Tongues Unknown project, he just hopes to break even.

Have you ever heard of architect Marion Mahony Griffin?

Don't think so, but the Elmhurst History Museum has an exhibit on her through March 12: "In Her Own Right: Marion Mahony Griffin."

It tells the story of one of the Prairie School of Architecture's "most important and overlooked figures," who was Frank Lloyd Wright's "gifted, visionary illustrator and architect."

Griffin, who died in 1961 at age 90, was one of the world's first registered female architects and partner/spouse to UI alum/architect Walter Burley Griffin. Both worked with Wright for a time, and Mrs. Griffin was responsible in part or full for designing three homes on Millikin Place in Decatur as well as other buildings worldwide.

Are the World Famous Lawn Rangers marching in any parades this year?

Yes, they will entertain in the St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade, LaGrange Pet Parade, Decatur Celebration Parade, Amazing Arcola's Famous Broom Corn Festival parade, the Champaign Parade of Lights and the San Diego Holiday.

"We have been waiting by the phone for the Inaugural Parade news — and you will be the first to know if we are asked," Rangers co-founder Pat Monahan told me, adding, "Unlikely, as we haven't applied."

Have a question for 'Mimi'? We'd love to hear from you. Please email your question to mmerli@news-gazette.com.