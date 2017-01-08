Go to the show

See Tom Petty, Ricky Skaggs, Green Day or Peter Frampton "come alive" again. Concerts abound as soon as University of Illinois students return. The music at bigger venues is heavy on country. Our Paul Wood tells you about 10 of them. Don't forget to also check on local bars and nightclubs for up-and-coming stars in an intimate setting.

RICKY SKAGGS and KENTUCKY THUNDER

Jan. 28, Virginia Theatre

What you should know: Skaggs has played with everyone from masters to moderns — Bill Monroe, when the artist was 6, Flatt and Scruggs, to Ralph Stanley, Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill.

Why you should go: To hear his 12 consecutive Grammy-nominated country classics.

QUIET RIOT

Jan. 28, City Center

What you should know: This band pretty much defines metal, with hits like "Metal Health."

Why you should go: obviously, you need to feel the "noize."

TYLER FARR

Feb. 4, City Center

What you should know: Started out as a songwriter, had a big early hit, "Hot Mess."

Why you should go: You gotta love a guy who sings "A Guy Walks Into a Bar."

I LOVE THE '90S TOUR

Feat. SALT-N-PEPA, ALL 4 ONE, COLOR ME BADD, COOLIO, TONE LOC, YOUNG MC and ROB BASE

Feb. 9, State Farm Center

What you should know: These historic bands are "Hot, Cool & Vicious."

Why you should go: "Funky Cold Medina" and "Wild Thing" will get you moving. Also, see Coolio while you can (legal problems).

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

Feb. 23, State Farm Center

What you should know: It's a darn short line, vocalists Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard. Kelley is Florida, Hubbard represents Georgia.

Why you should go: Originally inspired by Christian rockers, they sing songs about sex, liquor, pot, trucks and, again, sex. Listen to "Sun Daze," which sold more than 618,000 copies in the United States.

CASTING CROWNS

March 25, State Farm Center

What you should know: They started in a youth group at First Baptist Church in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Why you should go: In September, the band released the "The Very Next Thing," so you can see (and hear) a band moving in a different direction.

GREEN DAY

March 28, State Farm Center

What you should know: Even though they started punk, the band has been around forever. But it's still at the top of its game: "Revolution Road" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as No. 1 in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Canada and New Zealand.

Why you should go: It's something unpredictable, but we hope you have the time of your life.

PETER FRAMPTON

March 30, Virginia Theatre

Why you should know: He had the bestselling album in all of 1976, 8 million copies of "Frampton Comes Alive."

Why you should go: This is an acoustic tour. You've never heard his hits this way before.

.38 S PECIAL

April 15, City Center

What you should know: '70s and '80s band's hits include "Caught Up in You," "Back Where You Belong," "Teacher Teacher" and "Second Chance." They've recently toured with local heroes REO Speedwagon.

Why you should go: Hold on loosely or you'll lose your tickets.

TOM PETTY

May 10, State Farm Center

What you should know: The 40th anniversary of the hit maker, it celebrates the Heartbreakers, the Traveling Wilburys and everything from "Breakdown" to "Runnin' Down a Dream."

Why you go: Before he had the hits, he was a gravedigger. Seriously, dude, he's one of rock's greatest heroes.