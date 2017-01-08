Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Lunar Cycle Ride

Good thing the weather forecast calls for a high of 47 on Tuesday, when Imbibe Urbana's Lunar Cycle Ride will happen. The free 5-mile, slow (10 to 12 miles per hour) ride will get rolling at 6 p.m. at the bike shelter in front of Common Ground Food Co-op on the east side of Lincoln Square. The bicyclists will travel through "the wilds of Urbana," ending up at Flying Machine Coffee for drinks and socializing. If you get there 30 minutes early, you can get your air, brakes and chain checked. The ride will be canceled in case of snow, rain or temps below 30.

'Lion' at Art

The Art Theater Co-op is screening this week the movie "Lion," which tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, who was separated at age 5 from his family in Calcutta and later adopted by a couple in Australia. He later located his lost childhood home by using Google Earth. Dev Patel plays the adult Brierly, and newcomer Sunny Pawar plays the young Saroo. "Because of Patel's electrifying and deeply nuanced performance, 'Lion' ultimately delivers the emotional punch it has promised all along," wrote a San Francisco Chronicle critic.

Reynolds-Fisher film

The death of Debbie Reynolds just after that of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, was, well, somehow poetic, yet sad. The 2015 documentary about the two, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," premiered on HBO on Saturday and likely will be repeated and/or shown on demand. The two lived next door to each other in Los Angeles; the documentary is said to be "an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity." It features vintage family films and well as verite footage. It's directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens.