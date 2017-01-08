Playing Critic: 'Soda' experience lacked pop

Photo by: Showrunner Productions Drinking badly rendered sodas is the whole point of 'Soda Drinker Pro.'

I can barely believe I'm about to review the following game, but after just too many requests from the man responsible (I'm looking at you, Will Brierly), I'm caving. I introduce to you "Soda Drinker Pro," the ultimate in soda-drinking game simulations.

If you're looking for an extremely abstract experience, barely worth the moniker "game," this is your jam. It's 102 levels of weirdness, where the objective is to repeatedly drink a soda while wandering around scenery seemingly drawn with MS Paint.

As you start each level with beverage in hand and there's no obstacle to imbibing at will, you can speed through it by holding down the appropriate buttons — one to bring the straw to your lips, the other to suck down the imaginary effervescent liquid — and, yay, you win.

The only real reason to stick around each level is to bear witness to the sheer madness of it all. Drink a soda on the beach, in a forest, an endless hallway, on a biplane, in jail, on a butt, in another soda — sodaception? — all as a completely mellow disembodied voice extols the joys of soda.

For "collectors," you can try to pick up all of the cans of soda hidden around the various worlds — "Bonus soda!" — though I'm not really sure all of them are actually reachable. (Some are overhead; there's no jump button.)

Frankly, the whole thing feels like an experience meant for stoners — "Dude, I want to drink a soda with a shark. Sharks love soda." — except ...

There's another game secreted away within the second level of "Soda Drinker Pro," and it's the digital equivalent of having a sudden psychotic break — or perhaps embarking on the Hollywood film version of a bad LSD trip.

"Vivian Clark" is a bright, chaotic, cartoony collection of interconnected minigames, where defeats often result in your point of view shifting to control of that which spelled your demise. It's fast-paced, confusing ... and actually more coherent as an actual game than "Soda Drinker Pro." A full-fledged version of it could actually be worthwhile, but that doesn't exist.

So, really, should you shell out the dough for a badly rendered simulation of what most people experience every day? I think you can guess the answer.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.