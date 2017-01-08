Studio Visit: Lydia Puddicombe

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Artist Lydia Puddicombe, with her companion, Lu, sits in her studio at her home in Urbana last week.

Lydia Puddicombe, 34, of Urbana is a full-time artist.

You describe yourself as a storyteller. Do you mean through your art?

Yes, I view my art pieces as a storybook, and you're getting one page of the overall story.

Do you work on wood?

Yes, I transitioned into doing that full-time. I used to do more with mixed media and metals when I went to school at Northern for my bachelor's in art. But I realized wood is the perfect medium for the work I'm doing and for making it accessible to people. That's important to me. I consider them woodcut illustrations, and I consider myself more of an illustrator than anything.

Do you want an MFA?

I don't think academe is really where my interest lies. It's really about making pieces for everyone, that aren't going to be shown in a gallery. I like going to art fairs and meeting a whole variety of people. I love that students can afford my work.

What are your prices?

For a small original, it can be down to $30 and then up to $100 for larger pieces. I rarely go over $100.

What are your subjects?

I like animals. The world around me. I anthromorphize plants, animals. Of course, our dog, Lucy, is in everything.

I've always narrated the lives of objects around me. I think everybody does, really. It's taken things to another level. I think it makes things less disposable.

When and how did you first get into art?

Oh, I've always been a maker. I can't remember a time I wasn't drawing little stories for my mom. Really, my aunt was the biggest influence as far as art in my life. She used to send me two postcards of like a Matisse woodcut. She would write on one and send the other one blank. I would write on it and send it back. She saved all that correspondence and gave it to me.

Tell me about how you work with your dad.

That started about two year ago. I asked him to make me a birthday present. I'd rather have somebody who doesn't typically make art make something for me. I asked him to make a hex sign so he made a compass rose, and he enjoyed it so much he began making these reproductions of Pennsylvania Dutch hexes and then expanded to barn quilts — painting on barns. He's reclaimed all this wood from old barns and he's reusing it. He documents where the wood comes from.

We started doing art fairs together, and my mom comes so it's this great relationship-boosting thing with my parents.

Do you sell a lot of your work?

I was very happy with what I sold this year. Of course, I'd like to sell more. I'm also making prints and notecards, and I'll be introducing little art 'zines this year. I want to work toward having these books of different themes of my work, like life from death.

Did you enjoy being part of the 2015 CSA (Community Supported Art) program?

We're so glad we moved to Urbana. 40 North is such a great part of this community, and we're so lucky to have Kelly White here. What a great human being. Between the CSA and the (Pygmalion) Made Fest, I've met so many cool people. I also was part of the MTD Art this year, and that was awesome.