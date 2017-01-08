That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

MUSIC SCENE

Improvisatory performances

Improvisatory musicians Allen Shu-cheng Wu, Barry R. Morse and Jason Finkelman will perform live, experimental, electro-acoustic music in two area venues this month.

The first, featuring the Wu-Morse Duo with Jason Finkelman, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Community Center for the Arts, 202 W. Main St., U.

Later in the month, they will perform three times at the Illinois State University Planetarium in Normal, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21.

All of the performances will feature "soundscape" improvisations — free-form, unrehearsed, real-time sound compositions made from unpredictable combinations of musical sounds and noises that, however, are not random. The choices are made by the musicians on the fly but guided by musical training, intuition and personal aesthetics.

The Wu-Morse Duo's sound palette includes laptop computer live sampling and manipulation of acoustic sounds; the innovative LinnStrument MIDI controller; the theremin, the early electronic instrument controlled without physical contact, invented by Leon Theremin, and used in many 1950s sci-fi movies; and trumpet and electronic "noise boxes."

Finkelman uses computer-based synthesis, acoustic percussion and sound objects and is known for his performances on berimbau, an Afro-Brazilian musical bow.

Admission at the Community Center for the Arts is by donations that will be collected at the door to benefit the center.

The Community Center for the Arts Ensemble Series performance includes guest musicians Pinda Ho, electronics Brad Decker, bass, electronics; and Rick Deja, guitar, saxophone and flute.

At the ISU Planetarium, the Wu-Morse Duo will collaborate with planetarium director Thomas Willmitch to present "Mercury Rising: A Mid-winter Celebration of Space and Sound." Award-winning composer Dr. John Nichols will join the duo and Finkelman to compose together in the moment. The show will include visual effects and projections on the dome.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with IDs and children 17 and younger.

The ISU Planetarium is at Felmley Hall of Science Annex Building on School Street at the intersection of College Avenue in Normal. Free parking is available at ISU's red-tag F-67 lot on the east side of School Street. Tickets are available at the door.

Garfunkel to play in Effingham

Singer Art Garfunkel of Simon & Garfunkel fame will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Effingham Performance Center, formerly the Rosebud Theatre

Tickets range from $40 to $65 and are available at ticketmaster.com by calling 800-745-3000 or at the Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt W., during box office hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with extended hours of 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Blessed with what The New York Times described as a "beautiful counter-tenor voice," Garfunkel also enjoyed a film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums, the most recent, "Some Enchanted Evening" (2007). His solo debut "Angel Clare" (1973) produced the top 10 hit "All I Know."

After Paul Simon and Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, Garfunkel landed several major film roles including in "Carnal Knowledge" opposite Jack Nicholson; "Catch 22"; and Nicholas Roeg's "Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession."

In the late '80s, he published "Still Water," a collection of poetry, and began a trek across America — on foot. He also returned to performing live, saying, "Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital."

THEATER SCENE

Red Carpet Affair tickets available

The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company will have its Red Carpet Affair at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Hawthorn Suites Conference Center.

The event will feature a dinner, dance, awards, other entertainment and a silent auction.

The deadline for buying tickets is Friday. Go to squareup.com/store/champaign-urbana-theatre-company.

In other news, CUTC, which produces musicals, will present the classic play "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde on March 17-19 at Parkland Theatre's Second Stage.

The auditions for the play will be from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28, with callbacks from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 29, at the CUTC rehearsal space, 117 E. University Ave., C. People are asked to enter via the back door. For more information, visit cutc.org.

CULTURE SCENE

New mats at Japan House

Three Japanese craftsmen — Yoshiaki Kagami, owner of Tatamiyi Dojo in Yamagata, Japan, and two of his craftsmen, Yuichi Yoshino and Takuya Nakashima — will work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Japan House to replace its now 18-year-old tatami mats.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, visitors may see a presentation on the craft of tatami, a demonstration of using the old tatami mats for new items and a chance to see the new mats. There will be an opportunity for questions and answers as well. The presentation is free and open to all; Japan House is at 2000 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

WINE SCENE

Wine Gala at Prairie Glass House

Lumen Events and Art Mart Wines will present the Wine Gala at the Prairie Glass House on Saturday, with a VIP time of 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and general admission from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The VIP tickets are $35 and the general admission, $25.

Twenty-five vendors will offer more than 150 wines. VIPs will enjoy live music and hors d'oeuvres paired to the wines. VIP tickets are advance purchase only; for general admission, tickets are available online and at the door. People must be 21 to enter. For tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2iTPjhf.

Part of the proceeds, including a percentage of wine pre-sales, will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The modernist Prairie Glass House is at 4018 N. Lincoln Ave., C, in remnants of the Big Grove Forest.

ARTS SCENE

ISU MFA exhibition

The Illinois State University 2017 MFA exhibition from Saturday through Feb. 12 will present the work of 17 students in the School of Art's master's of fine arts degree program at University Galleries' new space at Uptown Station in Normal.

The exhibiting artists: George Barreca, Lexi Bragg, Felicia Cannon, Megan Coonelly, Catherine Davis, Mariko Brown Harkin, Kirsten Heteji, Rebecca Frank, Jeremy Langston, Jeremy Lampe, Emily Lehman, Molly Markow, Barry Moton, Ryan Paluczak, Josh Roach, Kale Stewart and Micah Zavacky.

The opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24.