Club listings, Jan. 12-19, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans David Howie entertains during his solo Live Jukebox Show on Saturday night at Clark Bar in Champaign. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Jan. 12

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Billy Galt (blues and classic rock), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: New Twang City, 7 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic,"(all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: The Fromps, The Inn Keepers, Jarring, 9 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 13

AMERICAN LEGION POST 102, DeLand: Fish and chicken dinner, 6 p.m.; also live music by Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bruiser and the Impalas, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Porch Fire, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: The Brat Pack, 9:30 p.m.

HUBER'S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Jazz Friends Quintet, 5 p.m.; John Pennell with Clint Alphin, 9 p.m.

THE LAST CALL, Penfield: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 8 p.m.

LOOSE COBRA, Tolono: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country), 8 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: El Guapo Band, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Birds on a Wire, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: King T'z, 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

VFW POST 630, Urbana: The Devillez, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 14

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Kathy Harden and Tom Grassman, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Apollo 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: New Twang City, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: The Chicadee Sermon, 9 p.m.; Sunshine Daydream (Grateful Dead ), 9:45 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Sugar Tree, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Jason Wells Band, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SHOVELHEAD SALOON, Danville: Trouble IS (modern rock and classic metal), 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

301 MONGOLIA: David Howie of the Live Jukebox Solo Show (originals and requests), 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, Jan. 15

CANOPY CLUB: Tongues Unknown, The Phantom Broadcast (Album Release), with the 92s and Sleeping Okami, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal (mix of blues, jazz and classic rock), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 16

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 17

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Emma and Shawn of Just Peachy, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

IRON POST: Church Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show, (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSG Configurations (Chip Stephens, piano; Matt Hughes, bass; Joel Spencer, drums), 6 p.m.; University of Illinois Jazz Faculty, 8 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Dan Hubbard, 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: C-U Open Invite Cypher hosted by Trouble Chasin', 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: KoKo and Sparks, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.