Frank's Faves: Movie firsts

Photo by: Warner Bros. Danny Glover as Dectective Roger Murtaugh makes motion-picture history as the first movie character to use a cellphone in 'Lethal Weapon' (1987).

This week: Remember your first time? That you saw a movie, I mean ...

This time of year seems to be all about firsts. That's no surprise, of course, seeing as it is the beginning of the year, which naturally plays host to the first holiday, which falls on the first day of the first month. So, everywhere you look, folks (particularly media types) are making a big deal over firsts — the first baby born, the first snowfall, the first celebrity death, the first list of firsts (ahem) ...

Like January, movies, too, are chock-full of firsts. The first movie filmed with a motion-picture camera? That would be "Roundhay Garden Scene," shot by French inventor Louis Le Prince, although viewers in 1888 could have easily blinked and missed it (it ran a mere 2.11 seconds). The first movie kiss? Credit Thomas Edison for this one, it took place in the aptly titled 1896 flick "The Kiss," featuring two Broadway stars locking lips after spending most of the film's 30-second run cheek to cheek. The first movie to show full-frontal nudity? It was director Lois Weber's "Hypocrites" in 1915 — and it reportedly incited riots in New York. The first movie to win the Academy Award for best picture? That would be 1927's "Wings," which was also the only fully silent film to be so honored.

OK, so those firsts are all before your time (mine, too, believe it or not). But movie firsts don't necessarily have to be from the olden days of silent black-and-white. How about the first movie you ever saw? Do you remember? If not, don't feel bad. Neither do I. But based on my admittedly fuzzy childhood recollections, I suspect it was probably a Disney feature — perhaps "Mary Poppins," which hit theaters just over a month before my sixth birthday and would explain my peculiar-yet-unrealized ambition to become a chimney sweep — which would definitely have been a first, in my family at least.

There have been a good many other movie firsts since then that stand out more clearly in my memory. Feel free to second these firsts, which I groundbreakingly refer to as:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIE FIRSTS

First movie to feature computer-generated imagery: "Westworld" (1973). Written and directed by Michael Crichton, this sci-fi classic used 2-D computer animated images for its robot vision sequences. Yup, that's right. Every time Yul Brynner's gunslinger in black turns his heat-seeking vision on Richard Benjamin, you're actually looking at the dawn of CGI — the same innovation, by the way, that 20 years later would bring another terrifying Crichton vision to life: the genetically engineered dinosaurs of "Jurassic Park."

First movie to feature a character using a cellphone: "Lethal Weapon" (1987). Yes, Virginia, there really was a time when people had to go indoors (or into a nearby phone booth) and pretty much stand still to have a phone conversation. In the first installment of this four-film franchise, directed and co-produced by Richard Donner, Danny Glover as Detective Roger Murtaugh lugged around a 2-pound mobile phone while trying to keep up with Mel Gibson. No wonder he was constantly griping that he was "getting too old for this" ... stuff.

First movie released on DVD: "Twister" (1996). Yeah, I know. In these days of online video streaming, DVDs have practically gone the way of VHS tapes — or phone booths and 2-pound cellphones, for that matter. But as this disaster thriller starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt is also one of my wife's faves, it was among the first DVDs in my personal collection and still remains one of the first selected whenever anyone in our home asks, "How about a movie?"

First animated feature movie: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (1937). OK, you caught me; this one dates back a couple decades before my time, but thanks to the aforementioned glory of home DVDs, it's been among my faves for most of my life. I have to agree with Charlie Chaplin, who is quoted as saying, "In Dwarf Dopey, Disney has created one of the greatest comedians of all time."

First movie to show a flushing toilet: "Psycho" (1960). Not much of a distinction today, but back when it came out, this was considered offensive imagery. Leave it to the Master of Suspense to flush that taboo right where it belongs.