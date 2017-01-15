Ask 'Mimi,' Jan. 15, 2017

Is the Urbana public arts coordinator position open again?

It will be after Jan. 20, current coordinator Pauline Tannos' last day on the job. She became an Urbana public arts intern in November 2014 and was named to the coordinator position three months later.

Tannos, who has a master's in arts administration from Columbia, plans to split her time between here, where her husband is a Ph.D. student, and Singapore — she wants to be closer to her family there.

She said the best part of her Urbana job has been meeting so many people — "not just artists but arts administrators and educators and non-profit administrators." She also likes that she has had so many different responsibilities.

"There was never a boring day," she said.

Accomplishments she's most proud of: co-writing with the Independent Media Center an application that resulted in a $50,000 National Endowment for the Arts "Our Town" grant for Open Scene, whose mission is to develop a welcoming space where young people create; the annual Art Expo, in which select artists show and sell their work; and developing partnerships and more programs with other entities such as 40 North 88 West arts council, the Public Art League and the Urbana Park District.

Is there a GoFundMe drive for Henry Butler?

Yes, the renowned New Orleans jazz pianist, who performed at the 2014 Ebertfest, has Stage 4 cancer; supporters are trying to raise a minimum of $35,000 as quickly as possible to send him to Germany for hyperthermia treatment and to provide him the extra help he will need during that and recovery.

Butler, who once taught at Eastern Illinois University, lives in New York. Despite his health, he is committed to perform as many of his scheduled concerts as possible this spring and summer in the U.S. and Europe.

In just one day, $11,648 was raised by 168 people. Go Fund Me tagged the online campaign as "trending."

What is Urbana native Tristan Duke up to?

He continues to work with Metabolic Studio's Optics Division, which will have four works in the The Photo LA 2017 exhibition "Handmade! Perspectives on Art and Craft in the Digital Era," on view through today at Photo LA, Los Angeles. Also parked outside: the Liminal Camera, a fully functional camera and darkroom inside a 20-foot shipping container on a flatbed truck that Duke brought to Urbana in May 2015.

The 1999 Urbana High alum also is making a name for himself as a holographic artist. He created two holograms for the vinyl "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" soundtrack two-disc set. His holograms depict the Millennium Falcon and TIE Fighter. Now living in L.A., he went to London last year for the launch of the hologram record.

