Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Ballet performances
Krannert Center reopens this week, and if you like ballet, you're in for a treat. The Russian National Ballet Theatre will perform "Carmen" and "Romeo and Juliet" on Tuesday; "Giselle," Wednesday; and "Sleeping Beauty," Thursday. However, the ballets are quite popular, and the tickets have been on sale since August, so check beforehand. You might have to get on a waiting list but often seats open up at the last minute. Krannert Uncorked resumes at 5 p.m. Thursday, with performances by Nfinite Soul and community members and students. That's always free.
Powerful story
A friend who spent six months in India saw "Lion" at the Art Theater Co-op, where it continues this week, and loved it. Based on a true story, it tells of a little boy, Saroo (Sunny Pawar), who falls asleep on a train and wakes up more than 1,000 miles from home, is eventually adopted by a couple in Tasmania and as an adult finds his home in India via Google Earth. New Yorker critic Anthony Lane considered the second half a "slow and muted affair after the Dickensian punch of the first" but called Pawar a star whose debut commands attention much as Sabu's.
'Titanic' drawing huge crowds
"Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" at the Peoria Riverfront Museum is attracting 1,000 visitors a day, three times the number the museum did at the same time last year. It's a visceral experience at times and enlightening; I had the bonus of having two museum staffers as guides. I enjoyed lunch at the nearby Rhythm Kitchen Music Cafe, which does tasty Creole and other global food, and my visit to the museum gift shop, which has many things Titanic. A pulled hamstring (and the bitter cold) prevented me from walking to the Peoria Art Guild building.
