Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Supporting Streep

Bored last week by the Golden Globes, I turned it off before Meryl Streep, winner of the lifetime achievement award, gave an anti-bullying speech. I have no problem with it; she was correct in saying, "And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

Graphic novels

I read two graphic novels this past week. One was comic book artist Brett Smith's "Clinton Cash," based on Peter Schweizer's "expose" of the Clinton Family Foundation and Hillary's actions as secretary of state. I'm waiting for one on the Trump Foundation. The other was "Shirley Jackson's 'The Lottery': The Authorized Graphic Adaptation Paperback" by Jackson's grandson, Miles Hyman. It's a striking, evocative visual narrative of her classic short story, with a noir feel that parallels her seven-decade-old short story. A great and fast read.

Films to check out

I didn't get out that much this past week, so I watched TV and read. I was riveted by Roman Polanski's "The Pianist" though I'd seen it upon its 2002 release. Holocaust films seem so much more urgent today, don't they? I also enjoyed the '73 flick "Papillon," the escape adventure starring Steve McQueen, who relentlessly tries to flee his brutal work camp in French Guiana. I stumbled upon the new sci-fi series "Beyond," in which a young man wakes up from a 12-year coma to discover he has weird and dangerous abilities that place him in grave danger. Tune in.