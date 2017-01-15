Richard J. Leskosky: Check out Lugosi on the big screen

Photo by: AP Bela Lugosi stars as Count Dracula in the 1931 film.

While movie stars may use awards acceptance speeches this year to show support for immigrants, Hollywood has historically profited from films about evil immigrants. You can see a classic example of that when The News-Gazette Film Series presents the 1931 "Dracula," starring Bela Lugosi, at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In the Universal horror film, based on the 1897 Gothic novel by Irish author Bram Stoker, the vampire Count Dracula (Lugosi) relocates from his native Hungary to England and immediately begins preying on attractive young women, from street vendors to heiresses. Fortunately, another immigrant, Austrian Dr. Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloane) arrives to combat the menace — as well as the skepticism of the British men who can neither explain nor prevent the horrors their loved ones experience.

Universal had wanted to make a deluxe adaptation of Stoker's novel, but the stock market crash and the Depression made that financially unfeasible, as did local censorship laws. (This was before the Production Code, but there was still an array of local censors as well as a sort of general moral code left over from Vaudeville.)

So, Universal instead opted to adapt the popular 1924 stage version by Hamilton Deane. That called for fewer sets and featured less gore and eroticism than the novel. (Stoker was the business manager for the Lyceum Theatre in London and had hoped to present his story on the stage himself, but the Lyceum's manager, Henry Irving, a Shakesperean actor who was one of the inspirations for the character of Dracula, never gave him the chance.)

That stage play source may explain in part why the film's narrative tends to be somewhat elliptical — much happens off-camera. Universal also tinkered with the footage shot by director Tod Browning to tone down the more sensationalistic elements. Karl Freund, a great cameraman responsible in part for the look of many German Expressionist films, served as cinematographer on "Dracula" and, according to many reports, even directed many scenes himself. He came up with, among other visual effects, the tight spotlights on Lugosi's eyes that emphasize his hypnotic gaze.

Universal actually made three versions at the same time. The primary version is the one that the Virginia will be screening. But in 1931, many movie houses had still not converted to sound technology, so Universal released a silent version with the dialogue presented in intertitles. Foreign distribution also presented a problem — and an opportunity. So, Universal simultaneously shot a Spanish language version with a different cast (and a director, George Melford, who spoke no Spanish) for distribution in Latin America.

The Spanish version filmed on the same set as the English version, but at night. That crew was thus able to view the rushes of the footage shot during the day and try to improve on it. The Spanish version runs significantly longer than the English version, with more time given to scenes featuring Dracula's minion, Renfield, and displays a more cinematic approach. The women's costumes are also more revealing, as this version would not have been subject to local U.S. censorship boards.

Bela Lugosi had starred in the play on Broadway and then toured with it, but he was not Universal's first choice for the role. That was Conrad Veidt, the hypnotized strangler in "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" (1920), one of the most iconic horror films of German Expressionist cinema. Next was Lon Chaney, the star of many silent horror films, many of them directed by Browning. Chaney died of cancer in 1930, however, and Universal ran through a whole roster of other actors before signing Lugosi.

At that, they paid him only a quarter of what they gave David Manners, who played Jonathan Harker, fiance of one of Dracula's victims.

Lugosi's interpretation of Dracula left a permanent stamp on the role. Anyone coming after him either tried to imitate him or else tried to play against his image. Ironically, considering how identified with the role Lugosi became, this is the only time he played Dracula in a serious film. He did repeat the character, however, in the 1948 comedy "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein," and he played other vampire characters as well. But he remains the iconic Dracula much as Basil Rathbone still represents the classic face of Sherlock Holmes.

Lugosi's success in the role unfortunately also typecast him as a horror actor and limited his subsequent acting opportunities. The same happened to Dwight Frye, who plays Renfield. While some of Lugosi's most compelling scenes are those in which he does not speak, Frye's most memorable are those in which he raves maniacally — especially when he describes Dracula offering him thousands of rats for him to consume if he will do his bidding. That same year Frye appeared as Dr. Frankenstein's lab assistant in "Frankenstein," so his fate playing lunatics and minor villains was sealed.

"Dracula" received positive reviews and did well for Universal at the box office. Its success and that of "Frankenstein" the same year inaugurated multiple horror franchises for Universal — arguably Hollywood's first "cinematic universe" as Dracula, the Frankenstein monster, the Wolfman, the Mummy, and the Invisible Man appeared together in various combinations in several Universal films, in addition to their own individual titles.

Browning would go on to produce and direct "Freaks" in 1932, arguably his masterpiece but also his career-ender, because audiences reacted so negatively to his use of real sideshow performers.

He made only three minor films after that, including "Mark of the Vampire" (1935), again with Lugosi as a vampire figure (though — spoiler alert — not a real vampire), a remake of his 1927 "London After Midnight," which had starred Lon Chaney.

In 1943, Columbia released "The Return of the Vampire" starring Lugosi as the title character. Columbia had conceived it as a sequel to "Dracula," but Universal took them to court over copyright issues, so the vampire was given a different name.

In 2000, the Librarian of Congress added "Dracula" to the National Film Registry of American films deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant.

Note: How you position your actors in a scene does matter. When Dracula arranges a meeting at a theater with his potential victims, Browning left Lugosi standing on a lower level than the other actors, and this seems to have led commentators to assume that he was short. In fact, he was 6-foot-1, which would make him one of the taller actors in Hollywood even today.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.

Series lineup

The News-Gazette Film Series screenings are at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Tickets cost $6. Call 217-356-9063 or visit thevirginia.org for more information. The 2016-2017 lineup:

Feb. 4, "Swing Time" (1936)

March 25, "The General" (1926)

April 15, "Duck Soup" (1933)

May 27, "Citizen Kane" (1941)

June 24, "High Noon" (1952)

July 22, "The Gold Rush" (1925)

Aug. 26, "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)