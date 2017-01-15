She knows the steps to success

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Endalyn Taylor, an assistant professor in the University of Illinois Dance Department, has been a national advocate for black women in ballet.

URBANA — Endalyn Taylor remembers how many of her neighbors, when she was growing up, couldn't figure out why she was so interested in classical ballet.

They thought she, a girl from a lower-middle class family on Chicago's South Side, was trying to assimilate into an elitist world.

"They didn't understand what it was about," she said. "It was outside of what the typical girl on the South Side was interested in."

To Taylor, though, ballet felt good and natural — and was always an entry point to lots of opportunities.

"It was a way to travel and step out of myself and learn about other cultures and learn classical music," she said. "It made me a very open person for seeing the possibilities for anyone willing to work hard."

Now an assistant professor in the University of Illinois Dance Department, Taylor had another thing that wasn't exactly going for her at that time in the world of ballet, when sylph-like ballerinas ruled. She was muscular and curvaceous — even at her thinnest of 100 pounds soaking wet.

"I would think and hope there is an opening of the perspective on what a ballet dancer should look like," she said. "There's no denying there's an athleticism to ballet. It demands a physical being. In that way, I was very built for doing that and for me, choosing to do ballet and representing it here at the UI is something of a social statement."

Taylor, who's become a voice for black ballerinas, also brings other skills to the university — she danced, acted and sang on Broadway as part of the original casts of the Tony Award-winning productions of "Carousel," "The Lion King" and "Aida."

As a result, this spring she will teach a new dance department course on musical-theater dance. With colleague Becky Nettl-Fiol, she also will teach dance to actors and singers in Lyric Theatre @ Illinois.

"We're excited because she can really serve that world, and we didn't have anyone to do that before," Jan Erkert, head of the dance department, said of Taylor.

Taylor already worked with Lyric Theatre last spring, creating the choreography for its "Kiss Me Kate."

"She was able to use dance majors but blended them with students from opera and theater," Erkert said. "You could hardly tell the difference. She used the dancers at a high level but brought in the whole corps in other areas so you felt everyone could dance.

"She knew how to use every individual's strengths and gifts and figured out how to use them at their optimum."

With her strong background in ballet, Taylor is making a "big difference," Erkert said, in the technical skills of dance majors at Illinois, which like most university dance departments, focuses on modern dance.

An early start

Because Taylor had been a hyper child who was always putting on shows at home, a family friend recommended that she study dance.

She started at age 7, at the Mayfair Academy of Fine Arts and later at the Ruth Page School of Dance, considered at the time one of the country's top ballet training centers.

"I took to ballet and really kind of left the others behind," she said.

At age 7 or 8, she choreographed for a competition a ballet-like solo to music by the Jackson 5. She won first place. "It was probably terrible, but I did it from the heart — that's all I can say," she said.

At the Ruth Page School, she was mentored by Larry Long, the school director, recognized as a pre-eminent teacher of ballet.

"He shaped who I became as an artist and teacher," Taylor said. "I remember his class being challenging in a number of different ways. Not just the physical but the mental, too."

At the time, she was one of only two or three African-American students at Ruth Page. But she never felt treated differently by Mr. Long or the other teachers. There were some instances, though, of discrimination and "mean-girl treatment" by some students, she said.

Mr. Long, who died in 2009, brought Taylor and the other African-American dance students at Ruth Page to the attention of Arthur Mitchell, founder of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, when he was visiting Chicago.

At age 16, Taylor joined Dance Theatre's summer program and was asked to stay on as an company apprentice in 1982. She lived for two years with Mitchell's mother, in a brownstone near the company studio. For academics, she attended the Professional Children's School, a high school in New York, though her high school diploma is from Whitney Young in Chicago.

"School was a real challenge because we had to do our schoolwork weeks in advance to get it in on time, sometimes from Europe or other locations," she recalled. "Mr. Mitchell always stressed education. He told parents he would make sure we would graduate and would represent something larger than ourselves and be articulate in doing that."

Prima ballerina

In 1993, she became a principal dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem, the country's leading African-American classical ballet company. She danced many major roles — and before many dignitaries, among them Coretta Scott King, Colin Powell, President Bill Clinton, Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela.

"I met my (now) ex-husband there and I had my first son," Taylor said of the Dance Theatre. "He toured with us. He was the company baby. It was quite an experience. That's why he has this wonderful ease of traveling around and being comfortable around all types of people."

That son, Eddie Shellman III, is now a professional dancer, too, who just finished a run with "The Illusionists" on Broadway.

After several years on the road, Taylor decided she wanted to provide Eddie stability and roots. So she quit Dance Theatre of Harlem and looked for work on Broadway.

"Fortunately, being the daughter of ministers, I grew up singing in church," she said. "I knew I could carry a tune."

The first show she auditioned for was "Carousel." She landed a role as an ensemble dancer and understudied the role of Mrs. Mullin, owner of the Carousel fair.

"It was such an amazing first show to get my feet on Broadway," she said.

After "Carousel," Taylor returned for a short time to Dance Theatre of Harlem. Then offers began to come for other Broadway shows. She was among 700 dancers who auditioned for the original "Lion King." She and 11 others were chosen.

In "Lion King," she was a featured dancer for the "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" scene.

"I had 16 costume changes so I was many things in 'The Lion King,'" she remembered. "As choreographed and structured as it was on stage, it was equally so backstage in costume and makeup changes."

She spent two years with "Lion King" and then landed roles in "Aida," though she had entered the audition process late. She was tapped as a "swing," meaning she was an understudy who had to learn many roles.

That was not daunting for her. In fact, she enjoyed it, having learned to many different dance roles including soloist ones in 60 to 70 ballets. Also, knowing so many of the roles in "Aida" kept things fresh for her as she and the cast performed eight shows a week.

"I really relished that opportunity," she said. "I remember the director and choreographer being amazed by how easily I learned the roles."

Back to Harlem

Her experiences in the Broadway shows left her with great memories, particularly because she had been part of the original casts that performed on the albums and at the Tony Awards ceremonies.

"I will never forget performing 'Lion King' for the Tony audience; we got a huge standing ovation," she said.

There were other perks, like cast parties and performing with other "Lion King" cast members at Disney World and on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show, "The Tonight Show with David Letterman" and other programs.

And, of course, she made many friends, among them Broadway star and six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald, who was in "Carousel," and Heather Headley, a Tony and Grammy-award winner in "Lion King" and "Aida."

Taylor finally left Broadway to return to Dance Theatre of Harlem as a teacher and assistant director of education and outreach. In 2005, she was named director of its school, a position she held until she came here in 2013.

She continues to work with the company; last year she choreographed a piece for a collaboration between the Dance Theatre and the Orchestra of St. Luke's. She occasionally teaches master classes or summer intensive programs for Dance Theatre.

Now she choreographs for UI students as well. Her latest piece, "You Can't Do That," opened the dance department's November Dance, which she curated. For Dance Illinois, Taylor also handles the outreach program, taking a repertory company of dance majors to local elementary schools to perform.

She continues to strive to open ballet to everyone as well as to demystify it. Erkert said Taylor has become a national leader in speaking out about African-American women dancers in ballet.

As part of that effort, Taylor is working with Patrick Earl Hammie, an assistant professor of painting in the UI School of Art + Design, to highlight and celebrate the excellence and beauty of African-American ballerinas.

Hammie will paint large-scale portraits of them, and his paintings will be part of a one-night show, in New York in 2018, that will feature solo dance pieces by the dancers and Taylor.

"It will be a generational look at black ballerinas, with me being a representation of somebody in the next stage of her career and with current, the up-and-coming and three ballerinas who are very pivotal in the dance world right now," Taylor said.

Erkert said Taylor was a phenomenal dancer in her prime, and brings to all of her pursuits a "quiet strength and sheer determination."

"Her physical commitment to the work was one of the things that inspired us to hire her," Erkert said. "Anyone who can go there in that way, you can tell she's going to live her life like that.

"That quality is there as a teacher, too. She's a phenomenal teacher. The students love her. She has this beautiful blend of rigorous demand and at the same time a deep caring about the individual. To me, that's what makes a great teacher."

At the UI, Taylor has had to switch gears a bit to teach a variety of dancers whose interest might not lie solely in ballet as a career choice.

"That has helped broaden my perspective on the value of dance and of ballet to any artist because it does bring a level of discipline, awareness and grace to a moving body," she said. "I think that can be an asset in any idiom you choose to do."

Endalyn Taylor profile

Endalyn Taylor, assistant professor in the University of Illinois Department of Dance since August 2013:

-- Lives in Champaign. She grew up in Chicago, the youngest of four children of evangelical Baptist ministers James and Lillie Taylor.

-- Has two sons, Eddie Shellman III, a professional dancer, and Eivory James Shellman, a student at the High School of St. Thomas More.

-- Is a member of the Church of the Living God, Champaign.

-- Likes to make jewelry, sew and cook.

-- Has a master's of fine arts degree in dance from Hollins University.

-- Got her early dance training at the Mayfair Academy of Fine Arts and Ruth Page School of Dance, both in Chicago. She received scholarships to study with the Joffrey Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem School.

-- Became an apprentice in the Dance Theatre of Harlem at 16, and nine years later, in 1993, a principal dancer. She danced roles in 60 to 70 ballets.

-- Performed for such dignitaries as Coretta Scott King, Colin Powell, Bill Clinton, Princess Diana, Nelson Mandela and others.

-- Was director of the Dance Theatre of Harlem School from 2005-2013. She was invited to take 10 of her students to the White House to participate in a new arts initiative of Barack and Michelle Obama.

-- Before that, served as assistant director of Dance Theatre of Harlem's Education and Outreach Program and co-director of the Cambridge Performing Arts Institute in Massachusetts.

-- Taught at the High School of the Performing Arts, New York University and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre School; has led master classes for children and adults throughout the United States and abroad.

-- Made her Broadway debut in 1993 in the revival of "Carousel" and performed in two other Tony Award-winning musicals, "The Lion King" and "Aida." As an original cast member in all three, she sang in the cast albums, two of which received Grammy nominations, and performed at two Tony Award ceremonies.

-- Was commissioned to choreograph several works in recent years including "Ugly Duckling" as part of the Works and Process at the Guggenheim series; "Dies Irae/Dies Amore" for the High School of Performing Arts, New York; "Healing" for the Institute on Domestic Violence in the African-American Community; and "Pulcinella Suite," "Journey of a Knighting Gale" and "Out De Blue Dream" for the Orchestra of St. Luke's.

-- Has won awards include Outstanding Achievement in anti-violence advocacy through the Arts and Media for her work with the Institute on Domestic Violence in the African-American Community.