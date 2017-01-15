Studio Visit: Geoffrey Williams

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Geoffrey Williams

Geoffrey Williams, 40, of Urbana is the choirmaster at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign and a University of Illinois Ph.D. candidate in choral music.

Did you come here to study with Andrew Megill?

I did. I studied with him in my undergraduate years at Westminster Choir College in New Jersey 20 years ago.

What have you been doing since?

I was a professional singer in New York City before I came here in the fall of 2015. I sang with the Clarion Choir and Early Music New York. Most significant to my work here at Emmanuel, I sang with the St. Thomas Choir of Men and Boys. We sang five services a week. It was virtually a full-time job as a professional singer, singing in church.

Didn't you found New York Polyphony?

Yes, in 2006. There was, for a time, an absence of ensembles that specialized in singing only early music. There was a group known as Anonymous 4, of women, but not a small ensemble of men dedicated to singing early music. Since we founded Polyphony, there have been more such ensembles in the United States. We were inspired by many of the groups in England and continental Europe.

We do 30 to 40 concerts a year. We've sung in 40 states, 16 countries, and we've twice been nominated for a Grammy.

We're celebrating our 10th anniversary next week in New York with the world premiere of a piece written by an Orthodox priest, Ivan Moody. You could call him something of a minimalist, but he's based in the Orthodox and he's influenced by early Orthodox chants and melodies.

What groups do you sing with here?

The UI Chamber Singers and with ecco, a group founded primarily by graduate students to study early vocal music. I'm also the graduate assistant for the Oratorio Society. I assist Dr. Megill in preparing large choral works for orchestras.

How did you get into early music?

Part of it is my background as the son of an Episcopalian priest, and both of my parents are church organists. Because of the celebration of the traditions of the church, there's always a reference back to earlier music, text and styles of singing and worship.

One of my interests in early music goes back to my studies as a countertenor because countertenors had a revival back in the '50s and '60s at the same time early music was having a revival, so the countertenor and early music revivals go hand in hand.

I'm often asked what is so attractive about early music and I say it's the same thing as much contemporary music. There's a clarity and a cleanliness and there's a stripping away of the 19th-century and Victorian aesthetics, which are valid in their own right but don't speak to me as much as early music, especially contemporary music that references early music.

What are the characteristics of early music?

What's interesting, I think, about early music is the constant see-saw between a focus on melody and rhythm and how it reflects the text and the meaning of that text. So it's easy to say before the Protestant reformation that all music is objective music speaking to a dogmatic truth while post-Reformation music is sung in a wider range of languages and accessible melodies and harmonies. But I would argue that the earlier repertoire is just as impassioned and full of life — humanity, if you will — as music of a later time, when we have the freedom of subjective thought.

Aren't you bringing vocal groups in to sing at Emmanuel?

We're just beginning to make concrete plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the building. We do Evensongs here and we hope to do one of music written around the same time this church was built.

We're doing one at 4 p.m. April 30. And ecco will be here at 4 p.m. Jan. 29, singing music of the time of the first Bible and prayer books in English, around the 16th century.