That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

MUSIC SCENE

Young musicians will perform

The East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra, directed by Kevin Kelly, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Smith Recital Hall, 805 S. Mathews Ave., U, at the University of Illinois.

The orchestra will perform Camille Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3, Organ Symphony, featuring Michael Fisher at the organ and works by George Enescu, Maurice Ravel and Gioachino Rossini.

The Youth Orchestra's members hail from Champaign, Urbana and area communities and represent 15 area schools and home schools. The orchestra is a program of The Conservatory of Central Illinois, a not-for-profit community music school with its main facility in the historic Old Train Station in downtown Champaign.

ARTS SCENE

Get creative at Allerton Park

The Monticello Area Arts Council will present two opportunities this week and next month to be creative at the Allerton Park and Recreation Center.

At "Art & Soul" from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 22, participants will create, using watercolors, paintings of the Fu Dog sculptures (Wednesday) and Sun Singer sculpture (Feb. 22). The fee is $30 for each workshop and covers instruction by Cara Stoerger, all materials and light refreshments. A cash bar will be available.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Go to allerton.illinois.edu.

Workshop at Danville Art League

The Danville Art League will offer from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday a workshop on how to paint on wine glasses. The instructor will be Kem Wiggins.

The cost is $30, with a $5 discount if you pre-register and pay on time. The glassware is included in the fee, or participants may bring their own glassware as long as it's clean and clear of any stickers. The rest of the supplies will be provided.

For more information call 217-442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

STAR SCENE

Staerkel program gets update

The William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College will open on Friday a "new" program featuring a University of Illinois astronomer.

Now newly converted from slides to full-dome video, "The Stargazer" will run at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through March 18.

It's narrated by UI astronomer James B. Kaler and Nichelle Nichols — Lt. Uhura from the original "Star Trek." Although the show is not an autobiography of Kaler, it does use his life story to show how someone can begin a career in astronomy.

The show also takes a personal look at gravity, light and the electromagnetic spectrum and how those tools decipher the lifestyles of stars, from birth to death.

In the video, Kaler also mentions a planetarium he built at home when he was 13 years old. His homemade planetarium is currently on display in the Staerkel Planetarium lobby.

"The Stargazer" was written in 2002 after a banquet address by Kaler to the Great Lakes Planetarium Association. The two Wisconsin residents who wrote the show obtained a NASA IDEAS grant to fund the production.

The original program had nearly 160 35mm slides. Last year, Ken Murphy, a professor from Southwest Minnesota State University, and a team of students converted the show to full-dome video format.

"We're ecstatic to be able to present this show again to public audiences," said Dave Leake, director of Staerkel Planetarium. "Dr. Kaler was introduced to the Great Lakes Planetarium Association (and vice versa) when we hosted the GLPA conference in 1989. He was asked back the next year and proceeded to give an annual astronomy update at the conference for 20 years. We feel it has now come full circle."

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students, senior citizens and children. All tickets are sold at the door. For more information, call 217-351-2446 or visit parkland.edu/planetarium.

MUSEUM SCENE

Actor performing King's speech

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will celebrate Martin Luther King's legacy on Monday by presenting his most famous speech and welcoming community groups that work to better the lives of others.

Actor Reggie Guyton will read King's "I Have a Dream" speech at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the museum's main plaza. King originally delivered the speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during a 1963 civil rights march in Washington, D.C.

The museum also will host Community Day for non-profit groups. The groups may visit the museum free of charge if they register in advance. Other organizations are allowed to set up booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum to tell the public about their work.

Also on Monday, The 4-H Dancers from the University of Illinois Extension's 4-H Program will perform at 1 p.m.

In addition, the museum offers discounted admission on Sundays in January and on the King holiday on Monday. A group of four may tour the museum for $10 total if they bring a new, unopened board game for donation to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Springfield.

Reservations are required for free admission and may be made by calling the Group Tours office at 217-558-8939. The usual admission price is $15 for adults and $6 for children 5 to 15.

Groups bringing children must have one adult chaperone for every 10 children. (Extra chaperones above that ratio will have to pay for their tickets.) The children may range in age from fourth grade to high school seniors.

Also at the Lincoln museum next weekend: "My Heart's Home: Edgar Lee Masters Celebrates the Sangamon Country," featuring the poetry of Edgar Lee Masters with haunting music at 3 p.m. next Sunday.

Masters is best known for "Spoon River Anthology," his poems about life, death and secrets in a small town. But in his later years, he wrote lovingly about the rivers, prairies and people of central Illinois.

"My Heart's Home — New Salem Now" are Masters' later poems, collected by museum director Phil Funkenbusch and to be performed by actors, accompanied by musicians playing original music by Mark Mathewson.

"My Heart's Home" transforms Masters' long poem "Fiddler's Contest" into a showcase for the musicians, especially fiddler Sharon Graf. Other poems in the production include "The Sangamon River," "The Prairie: Sandridge" and "River Towns," which includes the lines "Youth is the river towns they knew/By the enduring river."

"Most of these poems about Menard County and central Illinois were written in the decade or so before Masters' death in 1950," Funkenbusch said. "I believe he was looking back on memories of his childhood in Petersburg, and these works seemed to have flowed onto the page."

Tickets for the event are $10 and may be purchased via PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov and clicking on "special event reservations."

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum contains one of the nation's largest collections of original documents and photographs from Masters' life. A death mask of his father's face is now on display as part of the museum's "Rare and Rarely Seen" exhibit.