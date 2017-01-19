Chuck Koplinski: Portman goes deep in 'Jackie'

Much like a kaleidoscope that provides rapidly changing perspectives, Pablo Larrain's "Jackie" gives us a wide variety of glimpses into the life of Jacqueline Kennedy as the first lady tries to come to terms with her place in the world after her husband's assassination.

Eschewing the traditional structure of the Hollywood biopic, the film careens back and forth between various stages in her life, some moments occurring long before that fateful November day in Dallas, some immediately after and some far in the future. However, the anchor for the narrative is a based-on-fact interview Mrs. Kennedy sat down for with a journalist in Hyannisport one week after the state funeral she presided over. This serves as a jumping-off point for the film, as the memories the reporter's questions prompt in Mrs. Kennedy's mind form the bulk of the movie.

The journalist (an excellent Billy Crudup) assures his subject that the account he will publish of the assassination and its aftermath "will be your own version of what happened." Mrs. Kennedy (Natalie Portman) wouldn't have it any other way as over the course of the wide-ranging conversation, she lets her guard down and is caught being genuine on more than one occasion, a quality she has had to suppress since entering the international spotlight.

This is never more evident than when Larrain re-creates the famous television special, "A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy," in which the first lady gave a walking tour of the newly refurbished residence. Mannered and stiff on screen, this genteel public persona would come to consume her, a slight representation of this complex woman.

However, as soon as the assassination occurs, this mask is obliterated, and Mrs. Kennedy is lost at sea, unsure how to behave in the aftermath as she witnesses Lyndon Baines Johnson's hurried swearing-in on Air Force One before leaving Dallas, her being quickly displaced in the White House and in dealing with her brother-in-law Bobby's (Peter Sarsgaard) attempts to marginalize her participation in her husband's funeral.

Portman is haunting in these moments, dazed, at times seemingly catatonic, and finally calculating as she realizes there's no room for sentimentality or weakness in the world of politics.

This is in sharp contract to the fierce Jackie, who appears whenever the movie circles back to the interview, as she adamantly insists that there are certain revelations — particularly her account of the assassination — she will not allow to be published, while she forcefully states that she does not smoke, soon after finishing one of the many cigarettes she consumes as they talk. Always aware of her public image, both of herself and her deceased husband, Mrs. Kennedy insists on putting forth an air of respectability where they are both concerned, willing to foist lies on the public in order to save face as well as provide it what she feels it needs from her.

Excellent performances abound in the film as her nonsequential memories come tumbling out. As one of her senior advisers Nancy Tuckerman, Greta Gerwig provides a solid anchor for Portman to cling to, playing the role with a sense of understated strength.

Equally effective, if only in a few scenes, is Richard E. Grant as White House decorator Bill Walton and John Hurt as a priest she consults. Both of these men remind Mrs. Kennedy of the strength she possesses and the direction she should take, each actor knowing the power of a well-placed pause and properly stressed syllable or two to convey their thoughts and emotions in a powerful, convincing manner.

Of course, the success of this entire enterprise rests firmly on Portman's shoulders, and she's more than up to the task, finally challenging herself after so many years of disposable movies in the wake of "Black Swan." In bringing to life the many faces of Jackie, the actress is given free rein to run a gamut of emotions, ranging from catatonic grief to calculated martyr and everything in between.

However, the actress' best moments are those in which Mrs. Kennedy is by herself, having put away the public persona and allowed to just be. The scene in which she finally sheds the iconic pink ensemble she wore during the assassination and washes away the blood from her hair and body allows the actress to tap into the vulnerability behind the mask, as is the moment in which she tells her children of her father's death.

It could be said that "Jackie" gives us an intimate view of Mrs. Kennedy, while an argument could be made that it does the exact opposite, providing so many conflicting visions of her that drawing any conclusions regarding her is impossible.

However, in a solitary moment, in which Mrs. Kennedy listens to the soundtrack of "Camelot" and realizes how she should shape her husband's legacy, I think we get the truest portrait of the woman that we can. Having lost herself, she realizes she is left with nothing more than being the wife of John F. Kennedy, a role she knows she can never outrun.

In deciding to control the perception of the Kennedys' past and her ongoing life, this moment of self-preservation is her most human.

'Jackie' (★★★ 1/2 out of four)

Cast: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, John Hurt, Richard E. Grant, Casper Phillipson, Beth Grant and John Carroll Lynch.

Directed by Pablo Larrain; produced by Scott Franklin, Ari Handel, Juan de Dios Larrain and Mickey Liddell; screenplay by Noah Oppenheim.

A Fox Searchlight Pictures release. 100 minutes. Rated R (brief strong violence and some language). At the Art Theater.

Also new in theaters

Keaton riveting in "The Founder" (★★★ 1/2). Of course, I can't be certain, but I can't imagine that even in his wildest dreams Ray Kroc could have conceived that McDonald's restaurants would have the impact on the world that they do today.

With 36,615 locations worldwide and having posted a $25 billion profit for 2015, it's estimated that 68 million people eat at one of the corporation's locations every day. As we all know, Kroc set in motion an international dietary nightmare, but from a business point of view, his plan to open as many franchises as possible to provide cheaply made food with minimum-wage labor was a master stroke that has been emulated again and again to many a dietitian's horror.

John Lee Hancock's "The Founder" charts the rise of the McDonald's corporation under Kroc's duplicitous hand, and it proves to be a fascinating story driven by a powerhouse performance from Michael Keaton in the title role.

He takes the former milkshake machine salesman from being a charming, self-effacing, desperate entrepreneur to being a heartless, mercenary opportunist in a seamless transition that's a wonder to behold. The moral bankruptcy he brings to the fore is bereft of any scene-rendering moments but rather consists of bits of off-hand callousness that, while more quiet, prove more sincere and affecting.

The film begins in 1954 with Kroc beating his head against a wall trying to sell milkshake machines that make three drinks at a time. Just when he's about to throw in the towel, he's told that two brothers, Dick and Mac McDonald (Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch), who operate a drive-in hamburger restaurant in San Bernadino, Calif., have ordered six of the hard-to-peddle appliances. Curious as to why they would need so many, Kroc drives cross-country to deliver them personally, and on arrival, he's introduced to the future of American dining. Using an assembly line method, the brothers invented a quick, uniform way to make and deliver their product, which has customers lining up around the block.

The remainder of the film deals with Kroc wresting control of the brother's innovation from them for his own use. He comes off as a cajoler of the first order, telling Dick and Mac that "it would be a shame to watch your precious creation be mismanaged," and that "McDonald's can be the new American church," after spinning a vision of franchises stretching coast-to-coast, each becoming the nexus of their respective communities. Though they have some reservations, the brothers fall for his song-and-dance, and once papers are signed, their fates are sealed.

Hancock ("The Blind Side," "Saving Mr. Banks) has always been a competent, straightforward storyteller with little in the way of style. He stays out of his own way throughout and at least keeps the story moving at an engaging pace. The script by Robert D. Siegel does a fine job of detailing Kroc's rise and the McDonalds' fall, but far too little time is spent where their private lives are concerned.

Laura Dern is wasted as Kroc's disposable first wife, Ethel, while Linda Cardellini barely registers as his second wife, Joan, a woman just as mercilessly ambitious. (For a fascinating account of their relationship, pick up "Ray & Joan" by Lisa Napoli.)

While the McDonald's restaurants have come to be an iconic piece of Americana, Kroc's life could be held up as a prime example of the American success story. He pulled himself up by his bootstraps, was shrewd in the pursuit of his goals, utilized a visionary approach in his area of expertise and generated massive profits as a result.

He was also amoral in the way he treated his business partners, allowed profit to be his focus rather than the quality of the product he was selling, let his ego trump any morality he may have possessed and once he got all he could out of a person, cast them off like a used cheeseburger wrapper. As Kroc says in the most chilling moment of the film, "If my competitor was drowning, I'd go over and put a hose in his mouth."

No, it doesn't get more American than that.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.