Club listings, Jan. 19-26, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Matt Fisher, celebrating his 30th birthday on Saturday night at The City Center, takes a selfie with Alex Wilson of The Brat Pack. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Jan. 19

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Dan Hubbard, 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: C-U Open Invite Cypher hosted by Trouble Chasin', 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: KoKo and Sparks, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin with guest Billy Galt, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Jan. 20

THE ACCORD: Terminus Victor, Acme Principle, Lonely Trailer, Tigerbeat / Jans Project, Underwerewolves, The Autocorrect, Slick Lisp (The 26th Annual Great Cover Up), 8:30 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Brushville, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Bruiser and The Virtues, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Central High Jazz, 5:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: The William Marsala Band (IBC Fundraiser), 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Mank n Sass (pop, blues, rock), 8 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Tim Parrish and the Last Minute Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Don Heitler, keyboard, with Olivia Flanigan, vocals), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Jan. 21

THE ACCORD: Airacobra, Coco Butter Kids, Decadents, The Inn Keepers, Caleb Cook Band, Teaspoon Hunter, Whiskey Shadows (The 26th Annual Great Cover Up), 8:30 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: John Coppess' Birthday Bash, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Tell Mama (R&B, soul), 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Rod Tuffcurls And The Bench Press, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Groove Avenue, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.; Derick Cordoba Group, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, Jan. 22

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Knights of Cabiria, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, Jan. 23

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night. 8 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Vinny Santanelli, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

IRON POST: Brad Wheeler Fusioney Band (jazz-fusion), 5 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: David Woolridge (Voice of Woolridge Band) with host Eric Carter (acoustic/Rock and Roll Cowboy Productions presents: Unplugged), 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly. 7 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 6 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin and a featured guest, 7 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society Blues Jam, 7 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

THE ACCORD: We The Animals, The Fights, Tara Terra, Mike Ingram, Roberta Sparrow, Euriah, Winder (The 26th Annual Great Cover Up), 8:30 p.m.

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: The Live Juke Box Show, 6 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country), 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Junior League hosts January Trivia Night, Leadership Boot Camp, MC'd by Christine Akin of Sapphire Entertainment ($10 online http://www.juniorleaguecu.org, $15 at door), 7 p.m.

IRON POST: UI Jazz Combo, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.